School Sports Roundup: Saugus hockey tops Revere/Everett

The Saugus hockey team got back on a winning track Wednesday evening, coming away with a 4-3 win over Revere/Everett in a non-league matchup at Kasabuski Rink.

The Sachems got goals from Jason Monahan, Chris Regnetta and Dante Mauro in the victory.

Saugus (4-6-0) hosts Beverly Saturday night (7:50).

BOYS HOCKEY

Rockport 6, Swampscott 1

The lone goal for the Big Blue was scored by Liam Herlihy on a powerplay in the third period.

Swampscott (2-8-1) travels to Northeast Wednesday (7).

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Mary’s 4, Notre Dame Hingham 1

Maggie Pierce, who notched her 100th career point last week, led the way with two goals for the Spartans in the win at Connery Rink. Jenna Chaplain and Julia Lambert each scored one goal.

St. Mary’s (5-2-2) travels to rival Bishop Fenwick Saturday night (7:40).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stoneham 63, Lynnfield 51

Despite the loss, freshman Gavin Deluties scored a season-high 21 points for the Pioneers. Freshman Alex Fleming notched 17 points in the loss.

Lynnfield (1-9) plays on the road at Triton Friday evening (6:30).

BC High 65, St. John’s Prep 63

Mike O’Brien had a huge game for the Eagles in the losing effort, scoring 28 points. Kyle Webster had 13 points, while Jack Angelopolus added nine points.

St. John’s Prep (1-4) travels to Catholic Memorial Friday (6:30).

Swampscott 53, Georgetown 47

The Big Blue mounted a big comeback to pull out the win on their home court.

Cam O’Brien led the offensive attack with 18 points, while Ryan Ward scored 11 points and Evan Roth added nine points.

Swampscott (3-4) travels to Danvers Friday night (7).

Wakefield 59, Salem 52

Treston Abreu scored 24 points in the loss for the Witches, while Darlin Santiago added 11 points. Brayson Green put up seven points and seven rebounds.

Salem (7-2) plays on the road at Masconomet Friday (7).

Beverly 82, Lynn Classical 48

Jadden Gonzalez scored 26 points for the Rams, while Josiah Severe just missed a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Classical (4-4) turns right around with a home game against Chelsea Thursday (7).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lynnfield 68, Collegiate Charter Lowell 18

Sophomore Jaelynn Moon and freshman Emma Rose both had big games in the victory, with both scoring 14 points for the Pioneers. Erika Pasquale added 10 points.

Lynnfield (3-6) hosts Triton Friday (5:30).

Triton 40, Swampscott 26

The Big Blue were led by Sophie DiGrande’s seven points.

Swampscott (5-2) hosts Danvers Friday (7).

Bridgewater-Raynham 49, St. Mary’s 44

The Spartans made a furious rally after falling behind by 15 points in the first quarter, but in the end they couldn’t come up with enough plays to pull off the road win.

Yirsy Queliz scored 21 points in the loss, while Kellyn Preira added 17 points.

St. Mary’s (12-2) hosts Austin Prep Friday evening (6:30).

SWIMMING

Lynn Tech 98, Greater Lawrence 72

Zakariya Bidoudane and Jeremiah Arzola were both double winners, with Bidoudane taking the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle and Arzola winning the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. The Tigers also got wins from Colin Donovan in the 200 freestyle, Mario Rivera in the 200 individual medley, Lee Lewis in diving, Morgan Bourgeois in the 100 backstroke and Alberto Gerardo in the 100 freestyle.

In the relay events, the team of Donovan, Gerardo, Vinnie Marino and Kyle Lindquest won the 200 freestyle relay and the team of Bidoudane, Rivera, Arzola and Chris Gutierrez won the 200 medley relay.

Tech (3-1) hosts Northeast Friday (3:30).

Malden 92, Lynn Classical 63

Despite the loss, Daniel Puma earned a win in the 50 freestyle and Ava Anderson placed first in diving. Other solid performances for the Rams came from Sydney Porter in diving (second place), Aleana Benedetto in the 100 freestyle (second place) and Camille Mendonca in the 100 backstroke (second place).

Classical swims against Lynn English Thursday (5).

WRESTLING

St. John’s Prep 57, Xaverian 18

The Eagles remained undefeated behind wins from Braedon Goe (106 pounds), Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (120), Tyler Knox (126), Adam Schaeublin (132), Victor Mejias (138), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Zach Richardson (182), Jack Blizard (220) and Charlie Smith (285).

St. John’s Prep (24-0) wrestles in a quad meet against BC High, Holliston and Lincoln-Sudbury Saturday (10).

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Malden 63, Lynn Classical 22

The Rams got wins from Misaeel Beato in the 50-yard dash (5.99) and Pablo Granates in the 300 (45.5).

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Malden 75, Lynn Classical 5

Classical got a pair of second-place finishes from Bianca Jean Baptiste in the high jump (4-0) and Demaris Jenkins in the 300 (54.3).

The post School Sports Roundup: Saugus hockey tops Revere/Everett appeared first on Itemlive .