ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Deadline looms for decisions concerning New Jersey’s recreational cannabis sales

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCp1e_0dqUHAJp00

It’s been almost a year since lawmakers legalized adult use marijuana in New Jersey.

Since the legalization of adult use recreational marijuana, it seems like it’s been one deadline after the next. There’s another one coming up next month, one the cannabis industry in New Jersey has long waited for.

Feb. 22 is the day New Jersey is set to open adult use recreational weed sales or make a decision on a date. Cannabis industry insiders say they don’t see that happening.

Patrik Jonsson, Curaleaf NE regional president says, “It seems like that deadline is probably going to be hard to meet. We still haven’t seen finalized regulations which is going to be key for us to know what we need to be doing.”

Curaleaf says in preparation for adult use sales, it ramped up its operations, including hiring more staff and expanding cultivation. And now it has excess product with no market to sell to and has to continually having to expand storage.

“We’ve gone from one vault to now having five, I think maybe we’re at six vaults right now we’re soon going to go towards potentially limiting some of this product because we can’t fit it all,” says Jonsson.

It’s been almost a year now since adult use was legalized in our state, however cannabis industry insiders say New Jersey has missed out on millions.

Arizona legalized adult use around the same time New Jersey did and it has already made about $175 million in taxes. In Illinois, taxes from cannabis sales recently surpassed taxes from alcohol sales. It is estimated that New Jersey has missed out on $126 million in possible tax dollars.

Alternative Treatment Centers or ATC’s say it has already created jobs but those jobs are now at risk because of lack of work from delaying the start of adult use sales.

Industry insiders say holding off on the opening of recreational sales is pushing people to underground markets, where the products are not vetted or regulated and can be potentially dangerous.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Gov. Murphy signs dozens of bills into law on first day of 2nd term

Gov. Phil Murphy signed over 100 new bills into law on the first day of his second term. The bills touch on everything from student education to warding off potential voter suppression. Police officers can now review their own body cam footage before filing incident reports or interviews under one...
POLITICS
News 12

NJ announces early plan for $1B on water infrastructure

New Jersey has unveiled initial plans for $1 billion in federal funds for new drinking and wastewater infrastructure over the next five years. Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette called the new cash infusion “exciting” and said it amounts to a “once-in-a-generation” investment. But it’s...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy lied, announces new vaccine, booster mandate for New Jersey’s already stretched healthcare workers

TRENTON, NJ – Lockdown Phil Murphy is back to his old tricks. After promising two weeks ago that his newly declared public health emergency would not lead to more lockdowns and vaccine mandate, Murphy has announced a new vaccine mandate. All New Jersey healthcare industry workers are now required to get COVID-19 boosters shots if they want to keep their jobs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
marijuanamoment.net

Arizona Hits Recreational Marijuana Sales Record, With New Program Catching Up To Medical

Medical cannabis sales eclipsed recreational from February through October—adult-use sales began on January 22—but in November, those numbers were almost identical. Arizona cannabis sales continued on an upward trajectory in 2021, with the Arizona Department of Revenue reporting more than $1.23 billion in combined cannabis sales through the first 11 months of the year.
ARIZONA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Cannabis sales double in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for two years. Sales doubled in the last year. The state brought in more than 1.3 billion dollars in marijuana sales in 2021. That number was about 670 million dollars in 2020. The state spends 25% of marijuana...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
marijuanadoctors.com

New Jersey Cannabis Will Be Tax-Free Soon (With a Medical Card)

New Jersey Cannabis Will Be Tax-Free Soon (With a Medical Card) Medical content reviewed by Dr. Joseph Rosado, MD, M.B.A, Chief Medical Officer. One of the reasons why patients get a medical card is to save money. There are many benefits to having a medical card, including regular consultations with a practitioner. And the ability to track your symptoms and create an effective treatment plan. Having a medical card for New Jersey cannabis has other advantages worth knowing about.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Curaleaf Ne#Atc
KRQE News 13

Recreational cannabis industry may be off to bumpy start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is just about two months out from retailers being able to sell recreational marijuana. However, the rollout may get off to a bumpy start. Come April 1, retailers can start selling recreational cannabis. Applicants, like Richard Jones, don’t know if they’ll be able to sell by then. “Everything is up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
trentondaily.com

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Combat New Jersey’s Opioid Epidemic

Governor Phil Murphy signed a series of bills to combat the state’s opioid crisis, expand harm reduction efforts and increase access to lifesaving resources for individuals with substance use disorders. These bills remove long-standing barriers to expanding access to harm reduction services and supplies at a critical time when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New Jersey With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS New York

Concerned New Jersey Parents Call For Remote Learning Option Amid COVID Surge

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases are dropping in New Jersey and New York, but despite the trend, some parents are still worried. As most children went back to school in person Tuesday, there were some parents in New Jersey who kept their kids home out of fear. “No one should have to make decisions like that,” Jersey City mom Sabila Khan told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. Khan lost her father to COVID and can’t let go of the feeling that having a remote option is safer right now. It’s a concern growing for other parents as Omicron cases remain a problem. COVID VACCINE New York...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Wyoming News

New Jersey

Businesses must have coverage if they have one or more employees, and that could include out-of-state employers doing work in New Jersey if entering into a contract in the state or if work is performed in New Jersey. Penalties for failing to have coverage may be up to $5,000 for the first 10 days and up to $5,000 for each additional 10-day period of failure to insure. An employer that commits fraud can be punished with up to 18 months in jail and a $10,000 fine in addition to civil penalties.
ECONOMY
CBS Philly

New Jersey ‘On The Backside Of Omicron,’ But New Concern Grows About Children Getting Severely Sick With COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — COVID-19 cases in New Jersey are down significantly, but deaths are increasing and there are new concerns about young children getting severely sick with the virus. COVID-19 numbers are moving in the right direction in New Jersey, and it appears the state has passed the peak of the omicron variant, but the governor says — precautions are still important. “Cases are down by roughly two-thirds,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. Some encouraging words on COVID-19 from Murphy. New Jersey is among a handful of states with improving numbers. Over the past two weeks, cases in New Jersey are down 61% and...
KIDS
News 12

News 12

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy