On Jan. 19, 1937, Howard Hughes set a new speed record flying his H-1 racer coast to coast in 7 hours 28 minutes, 25 seconds. He flew from Burbank, California to Newark, New Jersey.

His H-1 plane now sits at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

The eccentric millionaire wanted to build the fastest plane in the world. He did it and in the process, made Jersey proud.