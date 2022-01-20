China names independent oil refiners evading fuel tax

If one has any doubt that commodity markets are cyclical, they need only look at what’s been happening with oil prices. In April 2020, when the economy had just begun to feel the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, crude oil briefly traded at negative prices as demand plummeted while supply increased. A year and a half later, on October 4, 2021, The New York Times ran a headline noting “Oil prices hit seven-year high” at ~$78/barrel. Then, in January 2022, The Wall Street Journal included a headline with the same six words as oil prices topped over $85/barrel and thereby hit their highest level since the 2014 shale-induced oil crash.
