China names independent oil refiners evading fuel tax

Europe could be hit by electricity blackouts in the next few months if average temperatures fall, energy experts have warned.Analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs said that Europe has enough gas stored up to get through winter, but if temperatures were to drop, leading to an increase in demand, storage could fall below the record lows seen in 2018.If this happens “electricity blackouts (are) likely,” the bank’s analysts said.It also warned that even if Russia ramps up its supplies to the region, north west Europe is likely to see gas prices at around double their normal levels.This is before taking...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO