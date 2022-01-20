ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – January 20

Today’s papers report the Prime Minister is continuing to doggedly “cling to power” despite facing a coup, a loss in the polls and an explicit direction from one ex-minister to “in the name of God go”.

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson is refusing to quit despite around a dozen Tory MPs submitting letters of no confidence, with the paper citing former Cabinet secretary David Davis as saying the PM will need to be dragged “kicking and screaming” from his office.

The Guardian , the Daily Mirror and Metro also quote Mr Davis as directing the PM: “In the name of God, go!”. The latter also features Mr Johnson’s scrapping of Covid rules, with masks no longer mandatory and a return to the office in England.

The Prime Minister is determined to cling onto power despite more MPs turning on him as well as the public, says i .

The Times reports Tory “plotters” have agreed to grant Mr Johnson a reprieve until the investigation into Downing Street’s lockdown parties is concluded.

The Daily Express carries a plea from Sir Edward Leigh to “back (the) PM”, while the Daily Mail splashes with a comment piece, telling the “narcissistic rabble of Tory MPs” planning to topple Mr Johnson to “grow up”. The latter paper also has a splash featuring a story about Mr Johnson’s baby daughter who reportedly contracted Covid but has now recovered.

The Independent covers both the PM and the easing of Plan B Covid restrictions.

The Sun writes Mr Johnson has come out “just ahead of the Pork Pie plotters” after a day of “extraordinary drama” in Parliament.

The Financial Times adds the PM is buying time after a defection of one of his MPs to Labour and ex-minister Mr Davis telling him to quit.

And the Daily Star also carries the drama, declaring on its front: “Our lame duck Prime Minister still refuses to do the right thing”, with a depiction of Mr Johnson as an actual rubber ducky.

The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray report: When will she publish findings of Downing Street party probe?

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance as Tory MPs await the findings of a inquiry by Sue Gray into Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions.The investigation into the gatherings reportedly obtained an email last week showing that an aide to the PM was warned that the now infamous garden bash of 20 May 2020 was against the rules.The email, and reports of at least 12 other alleged rule-breaking parties, are being investigated internally by a senior civil servant Ms Gray, who has been tasked with establishing the facts of what happened at each.The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP clashes with local newspaper after refusing to write column about partygate

A Conservative MP has got into an angry spat with her local newspaper after she refused to write about the partgate scandal engulfing Downing Street.Julie Marson declined a request by Bishop’s Stortford Independent to cover the controversy in her regular column, later saying she would not be “dictated to”.The paper ran an editorial in place of her column explaining why the MP for Hertford and Stortford’s submitted piece on train services and hare coursing had not been published, with extracts of an email from her office.Ms Marson accused editor Paul Winspear of “mansplaining”, adding on Twitter: “Women didn’t get...
POLITICS
Boris Johnson
Edward Leigh
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s political future hangs in the balance as MPs await Sue Gray report

Boris Johnson’s political future hangs in the balance as MPs await the findings of a critical investigation into multiple allegations of rule-busting parties held at No 10 during Covid restrictions.Sue Gray, the senior civil servant tasked with investigating events at Downing Street and other government departments, is widely expected to deliver her report to the prime minister later this week.According to reports, Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to Mr Johnson at No 10, who has claimed his former boss “lied” to parliament over the events, will also be interviewed by Ms Gray on Monday as part of her inquiries.Police...
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate offers a ‘turning point’ for Labour, says Tony Blair

There’s a gaping hole in British politics, says Tony Blair. And, fresh from being handed a knighthood, he’s keen to fill it. Fifteen years since leaving No 10, the former prime minister has a fresh fire in his belly about frontline British politics – and is looking to the next election.To do so, he’s looking to wield his influence on his former party and beyond.But as Westminster and Fleet Street follow each twist and turn of the Partygate scandal engulfing Boris Johnson’s government, it is not the moral vacuum he wants to address, but the dearth of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.My...
POLITICS
#What The Papers Say#Front Page#Daily Mail#The Daily Telegraph#Cabinet#The Daily Mirror#Metro#Covid#Dailymirror#Singharj#Theipaper#Times
The Independent

Tory minister resigns over government’s ‘lamentable’ record in tackling Covid fraud

A Conservative minister has resigned over the “lamentable track record”of Boris Johnson’s government in tackling fraud in a multi-billion-pound Covid loan scheme.Senior Tory peer Lord Agnew quit in a shock announcement in the House of Lords on Monday, blasting “arrogance, indolence and ignorance” across government departments.Opposition parties seized on the “damning” remarks, demanding that chancellor Rishi Sunak explain how he will reclaim billions the government had allowed to be “stolen” from taxpayers.Lord Agnew said “schoolboy errors” had been made over the £47bn given out to businesses from the bounce back loan scheme (BBLS) – including the approval of more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I’ve made Boris Johnson a five-point plan to get him out of trouble

It seems that Boris Johnson, as is usual when he finds himself in bother, wants to “get the old band back”. He’d like to be able to rely once again on Eddie Lister to run his office, just as he did at City Hall when he was mayor of London; and also to benefit from the sound, blunt advice proffered by Sir Lynton Crosby, who helped him win the 2019 general election (how distant those halcyon days feel now!) – preferably with the hands-on presence of David Canzini, a Crosby associate.For reasons that are fairly obvious, the Team Boris recruitment...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘unfit for office’, says former Scottish Tory leader

Boris Johnson is “unfit for office”, former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Prime Minister has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown – one of which he confirmed he attended.Baroness Davidson, who took her seat in the House of Lords last year after stepping down at Holyrood, was a vocal opponent of the Prime Minister’s Tory leadership bid as well as being steadfastly against Brexit – a campaign led by Mr Johnson.Speaking to the Times, she said if she was an MP, she would submit a letter of...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss branded ‘demented’ for claiming China could exploit Ukraine invasion for Pacific attacks

A former prime minister of Australia has branded comments made by Liz Truss “demented” after she claimed China could exploit a Russian invasion of Ukraine to launch its own attacks in the Pacific.Paul Keating made the extraordinary attack on the remarks of the foreign secretary – and Tory leadership contender – as he also tore into the UK’s “delusions of grandeur” in considering itself a global big-hitter.The spat came after Ms Truss, while on a visit to Australia, argued that no one should rule out Beijing aggression if Vladimir Putin sends his troops into Ukraine.“Russia is working more closely...
WORLD
The Independent

Head of Conservative Muslim Forum says Boris Johnson must explain why he sacked Nusrat Ghani

The head of the Conservative Muslim Forum has called on Boris Johnson to explain whether Nusrat Ghani was sacked for her “Muslimness” – after he ducked questions.Mohamed Sheikh said the prime minister could clear up whether the junior transport minister was dismissed “because of her incompetence” or whether there were “other reasons”.“Why did that happen? I think the prime minister must come out and say why did he sack the minister,” Lord Sheikh said.Asked if the issue “could be simply solved”, he replied: “Absolutely. He needs to be very clear about it. As a prime minister, it’s his privilege....
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory donor threatens legal action against Government and Penny Mordaunt

The major Tory donor behind a blocked £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project has threatened to take legal action against the Government and trade minister Penny Mordaunt Alexander Temerko said he will within weeks bring a judicial review against Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision against Aquind’s proposed electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy.And he said he would bring unspecified legal action against Ms Mordaunt personally, describing her as the “biggest threat to security” after she successfully campaigned against the project.The Portsmouth North MP, a former defence secretary, had warned the Aquind link was a threat to Britain’s “energy security” as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee national insurance hike will go ahead

Boris Johnson today refused to guarantee that the government’s planned national insurance hike would go ahead in April, fuelling speculation that he might cave in to pressure from his own MPs to ditch the tax rise.The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that Mr Johnson and his cabinet remain committed to the increase of 1.25 per cent in contributions from both employees and employers.But asked eight times during a TV interview whether he could confirm that the NI rise would take place as planned, the PM repeatedly dodged the question, saying only that the government needs to raise money...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss and Sefcovic discuss Northern Ireland Brexit row in ‘constructive’ talks

The UK and European Union will continue “intensive discussions” to resolve the deadlock over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements, Liz Truss said.The Foreign Secretary met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Monday for talks aimed at making progress on issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.In a joint statement, the pair said there was a “constructive atmosphere” and they will meet again next week.Officials will carry on talks this week before Ms Truss and Mr Sefcovic meet to take stock of the situation..@marossefcovic and I had further talks today in Brussels. Teams continue intensive discussions 👇 pic.twitter.com/thgxjJiaJc— Liz Truss (@trussliz)...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gove denies levelling-up funding ‘abuse’ amid concerns raised by MPs

Michael Gove has claimed there is “no evidence of any abuse of levelling up funding” after MPs raised “pork barrel politics” concerns.The Communities Secretary also insisted he is “solid, 100%, totally behind the Prime Minister” as Boris Johnson fights for his political future.Conservative MP William Wragg (Hazel Grove) surprised Westminster by alleging that party colleagues trying to trigger a no confidence vote in Mr Johnson had been told public funding for projects in their constituencies would be cut off and threatened with stories in the press to embarrass them.There is no evidence of any abuse of levelling-up funding and if...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

