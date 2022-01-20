Wednesday night high school basketball scores
Girls’ Scores
Sterling Invitational Girls
Hugoton 61, Lyons 31
Smoky Valley 43. Hutchinson Trinity 23
Southeast of Saline 52, Kingman 39
Boys’ Scores
Chaparral Roadrunner Classic
Ark City 53, Conway Springs 40
Chaparral 50, Mulvane 43
Sterling Invitational Boys
Hugoton 51, Smoky Valley 49
Scott City 41, Lyons 25
Southeast of Saline 62, Hutchinson Trinity 33
