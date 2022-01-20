ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Wednesday night high school basketball scores

By Marc Jacobs
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCuGI_0dqUDDXU00

Girls’ Scores

Sterling Invitational Girls

Hugoton 61, Lyons 31

Smoky Valley 43. Hutchinson Trinity 23

Southeast of Saline 52,  Kingman 39

Boys’ Scores

Chaparral Roadrunner Classic

Ark City 53, Conway Springs 40

Chaparral 50, Mulvane 43

Sterling Invitational Boys

Hugoton 51, Smoky Valley 49

Scott City 41, Lyons 25

Southeast of Saline 62, Hutchinson Trinity 33

