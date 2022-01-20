Police search for missing 15-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in central Bakersfield.
Officers are looking for Lanaya Rayelle Laws, 15. The department said Laws was last seen in the 500 block of H Street on Jan. 19.
Laws is described as being 4 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black and brown shoulder length hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tube top shirt and light-colored floral shirts. She is considered at-risk due to being a first time reported runaway, police said.
Anyone with information on Laws’ whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0