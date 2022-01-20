ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCMyF_0dqUD12100

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in central Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Lanaya Rayelle Laws, 15. The department said Laws was last seen in the 500 block of H Street on Jan. 19.

Laws is described as being 4 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black and brown shoulder length hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tube top shirt and light-colored floral shirts. She is considered at-risk due to being a first time reported runaway, police said.

Anyone with information on Laws’ whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman accused of stabbing 86-year-old relative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 86-year-old relative multiple times in South Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Saturday just before 7:45 a.m. on Delfino Lane, north of Belle Terrace, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said 19-year-old Robin Kinoshita stabbed a man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Two juveniles arrested for breaking into Wingland Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two juveniles were arrested at an Oildale elementary school after a SWAT standoff late Sunday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 11:35 p.m. the sheriff’s office was called out to Wingland Elementary School in Oildale for reports of a break-in, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they set […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO seizes fentanyl, cash during search warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (KC-HIDTA) Task Force seized fentanyl and cash from a Bakersfield resident after executing a search warrant Monday. Around 11:15 a.m., KC-HIDTA executed a search warrant in the 8400 block of Tucana Avenue. Deputies arrested Alejandro Montes, 25, of Bakersfield. Deputies […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

3 arrested for Rosamond Post Office burglary

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Three Rosamond residents were arrested for breaking into the Rosamond Post Office and stealing mail Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Rosamond Post Office at 1950 Rosamond Blvd. for an alarm, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they said they […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Operation meant to find teens’ killers in Visalia busts drug trafficking ring

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Investigators say an operation intended to find the shooters that killed three teens in Visalia has also led to a drug bust. Officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office say that as part of “Operation Trailblazer,” an effort to find the people responsible for the shooting deaths of three teens […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

300 pounds of marijuana found near southeast Bakersfield intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This isn’t what the city had in mind when they asked residents to dispose of green waste. A Kern County Public Works crew found eight trash bags filled with marijuana Thursday near the intersection of Cottonwood and Curnow roads, according to a warrant filed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#H Street#Lanaya Rayelle Laws#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Man wanted for burglarizing city storage building in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in a city storage building burglary in southwest Bakersfield. The incident happened on Nov. 29, 2021, around 7 a.m. at a City of Bakersfield storage building in the 4600 block of California Avenue, near Easton Drive. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 6 years in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in East Bakersfield was sentenced Friday to six years in prison, court records say. Oscar Valero, 48, entered the no-contest plea in November and charges of murder and possession of a firearm were dismissed. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man, 73, arrested in shooting of ex-girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, police said. Martin Williams is accused of shooting his ex several times Monday in the 500 block of West Columbus Street, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Williams was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Ex-Shafter code enforcement officer accused of inappropriately touching girls during wrestling practice: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In addition to working as a Shafter code enforcement officer, Matthew Cain Maldonado volunteered to help with a youth wrestling program During practices, Maldonado allegedly inappropriately touched three girls, ages 17, 14, and 12, according to newly-released court documents. He denied the allegations, first reported to police in April, telling detectives […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man, 73, pleads not guilty to shooting former girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 73-year-old man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend multiple times pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including attempted murder. Martin Williams was ordered held on $1.1 million bail. He’s due back in court Jan. 31. It’s alleged Williams fired multiple shots at the woman Monday in the 500 block of West […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Osuna hearing postponed to March

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — It will be at least two more months before it’s determined whether Jamie Osuna will continue to fight reports saying he’s competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate, found decapitated in the cell the two shared at Corcoran State Prison. At the request of Osuna’s attorney, Melina Bennighoff, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist killed in Oildale crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The motorcyclist who was killed in Oildale Thursday night has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Jack Phillip Singleton II, 48, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. He died at the scene. The collision between the motorcyclist and a Ford Explorer was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP seizes marijuana from vehicle at Stoner Drive in Buttonwillow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers in Buttonwillow seized nearly 100 pounds of marijuana Saturday afternoon from a vehicle at Stoner Drive. CHP tells 17 News an officer noticed a driver in a vehicle driving next to another in what looked like a speed contest on Stockdale Highway. The officer decided to pull over the […]
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
KGET

California City boys have been missing 13 months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 13 months since brothers Orson and Orrin West disappeared in California City. Reported missing by their adoptive parents on Dec. 21, 2020, the two haven’t been found despite a massive search involving multiple agencies. Orson was 3 and Orrin 4 at the time they went missing. Bakersfield police are […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

KGET

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy