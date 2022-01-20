Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in central Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Lanaya Rayelle Laws, 15. The department said Laws was last seen in the 500 block of H Street on Jan. 19.

Laws is described as being 4 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black and brown shoulder length hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tube top shirt and light-colored floral shirts. She is considered at-risk due to being a first time reported runaway, police said.

Anyone with information on Laws’ whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

