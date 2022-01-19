ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Peabody/Lynnfield girls hockey picks up key league win over Newburyport

By Mike Alongi
 5 days ago
PEABODY — The battle for the Northeastern Hockey League crown will undoubtedly come down to the wire this season, and the Peabody/Lynnfield girls hockey team was able to come up with a big conference win Wednesday evening after knocking off Newburyport by a score of 4-1 at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink.

“We know that every night is a challenge in this league and we need as many points as we can get, so this was a big two points for us,” said Peabody/Lynnfield coach Michelle Roach. “The league standings are packed right now and we expect it to be like that for the rest of the year, so we know we can’t take a night off.”

Catie Kampersal led the offensive attack with two goals in the win, while Hannah Gromko and Sarah Powers each had one goal and one assist. Ava Buckley picked up two assists for the Tanners, while Jenna DiNapoli and Abi Travers each had one assist.

“I saw a lot of great things out there, and one of them was how we were able to jump right out and score early,” said Roach. “We had an off week last week and we struggled against Malden Catholic, so to come out and establish ourselves early was important.”

The Tanners came right out and established control early on, scoring less than two minutes into the game when Kampersal found the back of the net to make it 1-0. After adding two goals in the final four minutes of the period — one each from Kampersal and Gromko — Peabody/Lynnfield took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

There was no action in the second period outside of a penalty and a couple of brief scoring chances for the Tanners, but midway through the third period Newburyport was finally able to get on the board. With Peabody/Lynnfield on the powerplay, an errant pass was deflected by Olivia Wilson out to center ice. Wilson took control of the puck and raced unimpeded down the ice, capping off the breakaway with a stellar shot under the crossbar to make it 3-1.

“It was an incredible shot, so you can’t be too mad about it,” said Roach. “But at the same time, we can’t be giving teams those opportunities by giving up the puck like that.”

But the Clippers’ momentum didn’t last long, as Powers was able to cap off the scoring and help seal the win when she cleaned up a loose puck in front of the net with 3:33 to play.

Peabody/Lynnfield (6-2-1) has another big NEHL bout slated for Saturday (12) against Masconomet back at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink.

“It’s going to be another tough test,” said Roach. “We played well (Wednesday) and now we have a couple days to work on some things, but we know we’re going to have to come out with a similar, if not better, effort if we want to come out with the win.”

