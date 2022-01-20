ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades Headline Sól Grass 2022

By Door County Pulse
The second Sól Grass Music Festival will be held June 17-18 at the Washington Island Campground. The 2022 lineup includes headliners Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, plus Them Coulee Boys, Feed the Dog,...

