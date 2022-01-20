Horseshoes and Hand Grenades Headline Sól Grass 2022

Parklife festival has announced a huge lineup ahead of its return this year, including headliners 50 Cent and Tyler, the Creator.The two hip-hop stars will top the billing for the Manchester event and be joined by artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Arlo Parks, Jamie XX, Headie One, Mahalia, Caroline Polachek and PinkPantheress.Live sets will be played by DJs and producers including Bicep, Chase & Status, Annie Mac and Peggy Gou. Kojey Radical, Joy Crookes, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Jessie Ware and Mahalia are also booked to perform.In 2021, Parklife co-founder Sacha Lord told the Department for Digital, Culture,...
