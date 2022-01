Javier Pastore, Neymar and Lucas Paqueta all have some things in common in their careers: they are all from South America, they are all playing or have played in Ligue 1, they all wear the No. 10 and they are also the last ones to have done a "rainbow flick," when a player manages to flick the ball from behind his back over his head and over the head of the defender and back in front of him, in the French league.

SOCCER ・ 15 HOURS AGO