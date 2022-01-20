ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ski By Candlelight at Newport

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 6 days ago

Newport State Park will hold its 32nd annual Candlelight Ski, Hike and Snowshoe event Feb. 12, 5:30-8 pm, when part of the trail will come alive by candlelight to guide participants through a glowing, magical...

doorcountypulse.com

Boone Country Connection

Historic Augusta's 39th Annual Candlelight Walk

The 39th Annual Augusta Candlelight Walk was held December 3rd and 10th. Shops, galleries, wineries and vineyards were open throughout the evening as thousands of candle-lit luminaries lined the streets, all with the goal of highlighting Augusta's history, architecture and businesses. The Hoffmann Family of Companies offered free shuttles that took visitors throughout the town. Activities this year included a scavenger hunt, a gingerbread house contest, strolling carolers, a bonfire in the Town Square, carriage rides, pictures with Santa and much more. Visitors had a wide variety of dining options with food tents in the Town Square: Augusta Volunteer Fire Department and Immaculate Conception Holy Name Society. Ebenezer UCC, offered roast beef, chili and soup to a packed house. Root Food+Wine, Good News Brewing Company, Noboleis Vineyards, Balducci Vineyards, Mount Pleasant Estates, Augusta and Montelle Wineries served food in their dining rooms or at pop up locations in town.
AUGUSTA, MO
Door County Pulse

Winterfest Returns Feb. 5

Start honing your skills for the toilet-seat toss, minnow racing and ice bowling – Fish Creek’s Winterfest is back Feb. 5-6. On Saturday, attendees will find great food, music and fun in and around the large, heated tent in Clark Park starting at 10 am. Compete in the stumpf-fiddle contest, head to Lautenbach’s Orchard Country Winery for the cherry-pit spit or just catch up with friends over a beverage. At dusk, fireworks will light the sky above Clark Park. A trolley will be going around town from 10 am – 5 pm.
Door County Pulse

Server of the Week: Christina Cruz-Jones

Who’s that? She’s the owner of the Fish Creek Market,. And running the shop with her husband is nothing to bark at. Just ask her dog – you’ll catch them outside all day,. Hanging with her kids or doing yoga – namaste!
FISH CREEK, WI
CBS Minnesota

Enjoying The Weather Extremes Of Como Park Zoo & Conservatory

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Inside the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, you’ll find a tropical retreat — no passport required. Sarah Jorgenson just moved back from Texas. She came to the conservatory Tuesday to soak in the Texas-like heat, and soak up her new book. “I really like [the conservatory], just the nature sounds. I like reading in a park, but like in Minnesota right now, you can’t really do that, so this is a good, like, happy medium,” Jorgenson said. The warmest spot at the conservatory is inside “Tropical Encounters,” which is about 80 degrees and humid,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Baltimore

After Mild Winter Start, Ski Resorts Bring Snow Back To The Slopes

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WJZ) — Mother Nature is finally cooperating after an up-and-down start to the ski season at many local resorts. Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, Pa., had to delay its opening until late December and shut down just a few days into the season. “It can always be a little challenging here in early December,” said General Manager Brett Cook. Fortunately, the recent cold snap is just what they needed to cure those no-snow blues. “It’s looking phenomenal,” said Cook, “We have a ton of snow down, and those cold temperatures really allow us to put out a ton of water. The more...
LEWISBERRY, PA
Door County Pulse

DCHS Featured Pet: Bread

Bread is an adorable, 8-month-old rabbit who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Green Bay Campus. In response to COVID-19-related staff shortages, WHS will offer adoptions only from its Milwaukee and Green Bay campuses until further notice, and all adoptable animals from the Door County Campus have been transferred to WHS’s open shelters.
GREEN BAY, WI
motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Door County Pulse

Horseshoes and Hand Grenades Headline Sól Grass 2022

The second Sól Grass Music Festival will be held June 17-18 at the Washington Island Campground. The 2022 lineup includes headliners Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, plus Them Coulee Boys, Feed the Dog, The Cody Sisters, The Honeygoats, Buffalo Galaxy, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Julian Hagen, Steve Stone and the Washington Island Eastsiders, and the Dusty Bottle Boxcar Band.
MUSIC
The Independent

Burns Night: Five top tips for hosting the perfect haggis dinner

Burns Night, the annual celebration of the life and enduring legacy of the Scottish poet Robert Burns, is upon us.Whether you’re Scottish or not, hosting or attending a Burns Supper is a lot of fun. Who wouldn’t want to dress in their finest tartan, listen to bagpipes and fill themselves to the brim with hearty grub?The classic Burns Night meal is haggis, neeps and tatties. For anyone unfamiliar with those three words though, allow us to explain. Haggis is a savoury pudding made of sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, which is minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, stock and a...
MUSIC
Door County Pulse

Stay Connected, Keep Learning With DCLIR Courses

Spring-semester registration is open, and classes will begin in February for those who are in or near retirement and seeking ways to remain socially connected while learning new things. Door County Learning in Retirement (DCLIR) courses – for the spring semester – focus on enhancing knowledge and trying new things,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
24/7 Wall St.

18 of the ‘Ugliest Dogs’ of All Time

People love dogs for a variety of reasons: They’re loyal, playful, and usually very cute. But not always. Sometimes, man’s best friend isn’t the best-looking animal. There are many breeds of dogs that lack the fluffy fur and adorable faces that many of the more popular dog breeds have. While these odd-looking dogs may have […]
PETALUMA, CA
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Shrimp? Is Shrimp Safe For Cats?

The short answer is yes, cats can safely eat shrimp as an occasional snack. Here's what you should know about feeding shrimp to cats. The post Can Cats Eat Shrimp? Is Shrimp Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
Door County Pulse

Expand Wellness Opens in Sturgeon Bay

Theresa Michalec is bringing new perspectives on how to train smart through her new business, Expand Wellness in Sturgeon Bay. Michalec lived in Door County during the early 2000s, and she and her commitment to living well have now returned to Sturgeon Bay after extensive travel and gaining experience in New York, New Zealand and Vietnam.
STURGEON BAY, WI

