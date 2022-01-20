Ski By Candlelight at Newport

The 39th Annual Augusta Candlelight Walk was held December 3rd and 10th. Shops, galleries, wineries and vineyards were open throughout the evening as thousands of candle-lit luminaries lined the streets, all with the goal of highlighting Augusta's history, architecture and businesses. The Hoffmann Family of Companies offered free shuttles that took visitors throughout the town. Activities this year included a scavenger hunt, a gingerbread house contest, strolling carolers, a bonfire in the Town Square, carriage rides, pictures with Santa and much more. Visitors had a wide variety of dining options with food tents in the Town Square: Augusta Volunteer Fire Department and Immaculate Conception Holy Name Society. Ebenezer UCC, offered roast beef, chili and soup to a packed house. Root Food+Wine, Good News Brewing Company, Noboleis Vineyards, Balducci Vineyards, Mount Pleasant Estates, Augusta and Montelle Wineries served food in their dining rooms or at pop up locations in town.
