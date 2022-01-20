Jill Biden heading to Paramus Thursday – here's why:

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- First lady Jill Biden will travel to her home state of New Jersey Thursday with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The pair will arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport in the morning, and then head to Bergen Community College in Paramus.

According to the White House, Hammonton-born Biden and Cardona will deliver remarks that "highlight the resources and services offered to students and their families supported by the American Rescue Plan."

The White House added, "They will also make a Biden-Harris Administration announcement that will further support student needs and access to resources and services like the ones offered at Bergen Community College."