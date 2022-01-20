ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Becomes the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry’s First To Join the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA)

Cover picture for the articleBinance, the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, today announced that it has joined the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA), a nonprofit corporation focused on identifying, validating, mitigating and neutralizing cybercrime threats. Binance is the first organization from the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to formally join the...

