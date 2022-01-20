Binance Becomes the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry’s First To Join the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA)

Global mixnet rollout commences with general purpose smart contract blockchain and Swisscom partnership. Privacy infrastructure startup Nym Technologies has commenced another step toward its fully functional mainnet launch. The Nym team has generated the first block for its Nym mainnet on the blockchain ‘Nyx,’ and the team is now onboarding validators including Dokia Capital, a16z-backed Figment, Chorus One and most recently, Telco giant Swisscom, as well as Nodes Guru and a number of validators from the community such as Commodum, who have shown the quality of their work and dedication to the mission in the 2021 Nym testnets.

