High school basketball scores & highlights from Wednesday, January 19

Monday will stay cold with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A warm front then a cold front combination is going to push another band of snow to the area later Monday into Monday night. Once again, some places could have up to a few inches of snow while other spots will have little or no snow. The best chance for a few inches looks north and west of I-99. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise Monday night. There can still be some snow showers around early Tuesday then the rest of the day will turn windy and colder. Temperatures on Tuesday will start near 30 but then drop into the 20s during the afternoon. Another push of arctic air will press in for the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop into the single digits Tuesday night and then only rise into the teens to near 20 during the day on Wednesday despite plenty of sunshine. Many of us will drop below zero Wednesday night then Thursday will be cold despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s.

