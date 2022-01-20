ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Volunteers Needed For Atlanta’s Point-In-Time Homeless Count

By Valencia Jones
CBS Atlanta
CBS Atlanta
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVSfh_0dqUCDmx00

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Volunteers are needed for Atlanta’s Point-in-Time (PIT) homeless count, which tracks how many sheltered and unsheltered people in a given area are experiencing homelessness.

Ashlee Starr has volunteered for the PIT count in Atlanta for the last 15 years.

“It really just entails asking people questions, gaining some demographic information,” she said. “I believe that we can end homelessness, and I think the best way to do that is to understand the needs of people experiencing homelessness.”

HUD requires local governments to do a PIT count on the coldest day in January. Partners for HOME is the lead agency coordinating the city’s homeless activity. They’re looking for more volunteers to help with the count on January 24, 2022.

“We engage volunteers, approximately 200, to go out in the nighttime to count and interview the unsheltered folks living in the City of Atlanta,” said Partners for HOME Chief Operating Officer Melissa Austin.

They’ll join other cities and local counties doing PIT counts. The data is used to track efforts to end homelessness and provide resources.

“We have outreach teams that conduct outreach throughout the City of Atlanta. We also have known hot spots and encampments,” Austin said.

They counted more than 3,200 homeless individuals in 2020, which includes about 2,300 people living in shelters and close to 940 unsheltered individuals. HUD waived the unsheltered count for 2021 due to COVID-19.

Mayor Andre Dickens says he’s looking at plans to address homelessness, and for now, he’s focusing on getting people out of the cold.

“We’re also looking at hotel, motel purchases within the city or just outside the city’s outskirts to be able to have those places to rapidly house those individuals,” he said.

For Partners for HOME, the push to sign up more PIT count volunteers by their deadline of January 20 continues. Volunteers must show proof of vaccination and get tested for COVID the night of the count.

“We have volunteers that are needed for the night of. By the 20th is when we need to know the names. The following week, when we go to day sites, by Monday the 24th, we need volunteers for that as well,” said Austin.

For more information on volunteering, click here .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Unveils Plans For New Buckhead Police Precinct

ATLANTA (CW69 News at 10) — The Atlanta Police Department will soon open a new police precinct in Buckhead. During an announcement ceremony on Thursday, Mayor Andre Dickens said opening the new APD Zone 2 Precinct is just one step the city is taking to reduce crime. “It is impossible to overstate just how important this new precinct is,” Dickens said. “It is of paramount concern to me to stop this crime wave that we have in our city.” “The growth that we’re seeing in Buckhead exceeds what we’re seeing in other areas, and that’s why we’re initiating this effort here first,”...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Atlanta

Metro Atlanta Doctors Respond To COVID Surge, Omicron Variant Concerns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — COVID-19 cases have been skyrocketing in Georgia again since mid-December, driving an increasing number of patients to local urgent cares and emergency rooms. CW69’s Valencia Jones spoke with Metro Atlanta doctors about the potential concerns, as new variants continue to emerge. Piedmont Urgent Care Regional Medical Director Dr. Cassandra Donnelly spoke with CW69 in 2020 when the pandemic started. Nearly two years later, patients are once again filling up waiting rooms. “We’re seeing about a 50% increase in patient visits since the holidays,” Donnelly said. She said it stems from holiday gatherings and travel, the...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Atlanta

New Mayor Pushes Back Against Buckhead Efforts To Secede From Atlanta

BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — New Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke against the idea of a separate Buckhead city during his inaugural address as the Atlanta City Council prepares to create a new task force to address crime in that part of the city. Buckhead City Committee Chairman and CEO Bill White said that the new year brings Buckhead closer to becoming its own city. “We have two bills that are gonna be hopefully sailing through the Georgia Legislature,” he said. An uptick in crime has been one of the driving forces behind the move toward the Buckhead community’s effort to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Atlanta

Andre Dickens Is Sworn In As The 61st Mayor Of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Andre Dickens took the oath of office on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, becoming the 61st Mayor of Atlanta during an inauguration ceremony at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium. He laid out his plans to tackle crime and other city issues. Judge Patsy Y. Porter administered the oath of office to Dickens before a crowd at the stadium. “I stand here before you today to usher in a new day in the City of Atlanta,” he said during his inaugural speech. In particular, Dickens reflected on the city’s ongoing crime problem. “The first 100 days of...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Atlanta

CBS Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
877
Followers
410
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://atlanta.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy