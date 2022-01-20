ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Regional over Brick Township - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
Kayla Kryzkowski, Nani Johnson and Mackenzie Hart turned in 10 points apiece for Central Regional in its 45-19 victory against Brick Township in Bayville. Central...

