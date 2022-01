DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council will vote on a half-a-million settlement for a man who was injured during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. (credit: U.S. District Court) Michael Ackers filed a civil lawsuit against the City and County of Denver, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and two other officers. The lawsuit states that he was struck in the eye with a sponge round by Denver police. It also alleges officers used excessive force while Ackers claims he was peacefully protesting.

