Appeals Court Revives Harassment Suit Against Scientology and Danny Masterson

By Blake Montgomery
 5 days ago
A civil suit against the Church of Scientology and actor Danny Masterson was revived Wednesday when a California appeals court struck down a lower court’s decision to move the case into arbitration. Lawyers for the church and Masterson had argued that the...

Products Liability Suit Against Amazon Over Allegedly Defective Trampoline Sent to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Lavin, Cedrone, Graver, Boyd & Disipio and Boulware Law on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly faulty folding trampoline, was filed by the Law Offices of Mark R. Strauss on behalf of Ellyn Hatstat. The case is 2:22-cv-00158, Hatstat v. Stamina Products, Inc. et al.
Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
Jennifer Hough Voluntarily Tosses Nicki Minaj Harassment Suit, Not Kenny's

Nicki Minaj is reportedly in the clear in regards to the harassment lawsuit brought forth against her by Jennifer Hough. New documents from the lawsuit have surfaced online from TheJasmineBRAND reportedly showing that Hough voluntarily dropped it, although Nicki’s husband’s case is still pending. So far, a reason has not been given as to why she was removed from the case.
Miranda Warnings Get High Court Review in Civil-Suit Appeal

The Supreme Court will consider whether a law enforcement officer’s failure to give Miranda warnings is enough to let a plaintiff bring a federal civil-rights suit. By granting review of an appeal from law enforcement on Friday, the justices can address what the petition described as an issue that has “caused substantial confusion in the application of constitutional law and police practice.”
‘She Is, Of Course, Unvaccinated’: Sarah Palin Tests Positive for COVID on Eve of Defamation Trial

A defamation trial pitting Sarah Palin against The New York Times was supposed to get started first thing Monday morning—but proceedings have been interrupted after the unvaccinated former Alaska governor tested positive for COVID-19. Palin is suing the paper over a 2017 editorial she says falsely linked her to a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona. But, at the start of the trial on Monday, the judge had an announcement to make. “Ms. Palin has tested positive for coronavirus. She is of course unvaccinated,” said U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff, according to court reporter Frank G. Runyeon. Palin’s attorney then reportedly asked for a seven to 10 day delay in the trial so that she can be present for the jury selection. The Daily Beast has contacted the Southern District of New York for comment.
Mass Murderer Anders Behring Breivik Gives Nazi Salute in Court

Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik began his parole hearing Tuesday by giving a Nazi salute and holding up a sign warning of “genocide” against white people. The far-right extremist made the gesture just before trying to bill himself as a parliamentary candidate to the judge, Reuters reports. Breivik, who killed 77 people in a July 2011 rampage, including dozens of teenagers at an island retreat, is serving a 21-year sentence and lost a bid last year for early release. Under Norwegian law, he is entitled to a review of his release terms after having served 10 years of his sentence. The current parole hearing will take up to four days, with a decision expected next week. But prosecutors have already made clear they still view Breivik as a threat to society. “Our position is that it is necessary with (continued) confinement to protect society,” prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir told Reuters ahead of the hearing.
Wyoming’s First Black Sheriff Fired Deputy for Racism: Suit

A white deputy whose “well-known” racism caused a Black corporal to quit the force was later fired for it by Wyoming’s first Black sheriff, a new lawsuit alleges. The Associated Press reported Monday that the federal discrimination suit, brought by the former corporal, Jamin Johnson, seeks damages from the former deputy, Christian Handley over alleged racism that caused Johnson to resign in 2017, more than three years before Aaron Appelhans became the sheriff. Johnson’s lawsuit alleges that Handley frequently used racial slurs to refer both to Johnson and Black people he met on the job. In one instance, the filing states, Handley drove past Johnson, then a corporal with the sheriff’s office, shouting the N-word at him and his wife and children. “Mr. Handley later apologized for having not realized that Mr. Johnson’s family was present,” the lawsuit says, according to the AP. An internal review, instigated a few months after Appelhans stepped into the sheriff’s role, found evidence of Handley’s rise through the department’s ranks despite his “widespread and well-known” prejudice. He had subjected Johnson to “overt and abhorrent racism” for years, the investigation concluded. Appelhans fired Handley in early 2021, after the investigation had ended, according to the suit.
Garda reports of domestic abuse in Ireland rose by 10% in 2021

Gardai responded to 48,400 domestic abuse incidents last year, an increase of 10% on 2020.Charges brought by the Garda for domestic abuse crimes also increased in 2021.There were 4,250 criminal charges for breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders in 2021 – a 6% increase on 2020.Gardai said there were also 8,600 charges for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse in 2021, up 13% on the previous 12 months.The figures have been published as part of an update on the work of Operation Faoiseamh.The operation began in April 2020 as part of the Garda’s community response to Covid-19 with the...
Danny Masterson Harassment Lawsuit Can Proceed Without Scientology Arbitration, Appeals Court Rules

A California appeals court has ruled that several women suing actor Danny Masterson for stalking, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress do not have to submit to an arbitration process with the Church of Scientology. The court ruled that the women have a First Amendment right to leave a religious organization. They are thus not bound by the church’s arbitration rules since the allegations in the lawsuit occurred after they left the Church. Chrissie Carnell Bixler, her husband Cedrick Bixler-Zavala, Marie Bobette Riales and two other anonymous victims have claimed to be stalked after they reported to police that Masterson had raped...
Danny Masterson’s Accusers Do Not Have to Go to Scientology Arbitration

Danny Masterson’s accusers do not have to take their allegations of stalking and harassment to a religious arbitration panel run by the Church of Scientology, an appeals court ruled on Wednesday. The California Court of Appeal ruled that the women have a First Amendment right to leave the church, and cannot be bound in perpetuity to an arbitration agreement they signed when they became members decades ago. The accusers filed suit in 2019, alleging that church members had undertaken a campaign of retaliation against them for reporting rape allegations against Masterson. Masterson, a star of “That 70s Show” and a longtime Scientology...
Danny Masterson’s Accusers Do Not Have to Go to Scientology Arbitration

Danny Masterson’s accusers do not have to take their allegations of stalking and harassment to a religious arbitration panel run by the Church of Scientology, an appeals court ruled on Wednesday. The California Court of Appeal ruled that the women have a First Amendment right to leave the church,...
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

