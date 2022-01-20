Family of woman slain in front of her children seeks justice after four years, no arrests

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Wednesday marked the four-year anniversary of the day a North Little Rock woman was shot and killed in the presence of her children while walking to her car. Nobody has been arrested.

“It’s not something we stop thinking about,” said Amber Harris, whose sister April Harris was killed. “We’re still struggling.”

April Harris was killed Jan. 19, 2018, while walking to her car at the Fairfax Apartments in North Little Rock. She was with her four children at the time, including a baby girl who was shot, as well.

Authorities said the person who shot her wore a ski mask and said nothing to her before doing so, but nobody has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

“This person is still living,” Amber Harris said. “They’re still going on with their daily activities.”

April Harris’ loved ones have no clue who did it, but Amber Harris said whoever did should come forward.

“I just don’t see how somebody could live with that, knowing they took a mother in front of her four children,” Amber Harris said.

The children are living with their respective fathers, Amber Harris said, and they deal with emotional trauma associated with their mother’s death.

“We want to be happy,” Amber Harris said. “We want her children to be happy, but life just doesn’t feel the same.”

Though the killer has avoided punishment to this point, Amber Harris said the family will continue to pursue justice.

“We’re not going to give up,” Amber Harris said. “We’re going to fight until her killer’s apprehended.”



Anyone with any formation can call the Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963 or the Central Arkansas Crime Stopper Tip Line at 501-340-8477. Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s) can receive a reward of up to $10,000.00.

