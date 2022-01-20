ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Family of woman slain in front of her children seeks justice after four years, no arrests

By Andrew Epperson
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b7ut_0dqU9yl400

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Wednesday marked the four-year anniversary of the day a North Little Rock woman was shot and killed in the presence of her children while walking to her car. Nobody has been arrested.

“It’s not something we stop thinking about,” said Amber Harris, whose sister April Harris was killed. “We’re still struggling.”

April Harris was killed Jan. 19, 2018, while walking to her car at the Fairfax Apartments in North Little Rock. She was with her four children at the time, including a baby girl who was shot, as well.

Authorities said the person who shot her wore a ski mask and said nothing to her before doing so, but nobody has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Family, law enforcement pleads for information in 2018 murder of April Harris

“This person is still living,” Amber Harris said. “They’re still going on with their daily activities.”

April Harris’ loved ones have no clue who did it, but Amber Harris said whoever did should come forward.

“I just don’t see how somebody could live with that, knowing they took a mother in front of her four children,” Amber Harris said.

The children are living with their respective fathers,  Amber Harris said, and they deal with emotional trauma associated with their mother’s death.

“We want to be happy,” Amber Harris said. “We want her children to be happy, but life just doesn’t feel the same.”

Though the killer has avoided punishment to this point, Amber Harris said the family will continue to pursue justice.

“We’re not going to give up,” Amber Harris said. “We’re going to fight until her killer’s apprehended.”

Anyone with any formation can call the Sheriff’s Office at 501-340-6963 or the Central Arkansas Crime Stopper Tip Line at 501-340-8477. Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s) can receive a reward of up to $10,000.00.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 3

Carlotta Weathers
4d ago

My prayers and heart goes out to God 🙏 And pray 🙏 to God that they turn or someone turn them him her In, In Jesus Christ Name I Pray Amen Lord 🙏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
North Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
North Little Rock, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime#The Sheriff S Office
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road. A spokesperson for the police department says it happened in front of the La Changes night club in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road. It happened shortly after midnight. There is no word […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Crime Watch: 4-year-old homicide remains unsolved, ARDOT worker involved in deadly hit and run, body cam shows deputy being attacked, car break-ins at popular park

On this week's Crime Watch with Kevin Kelly we focus on a four-year-old cold case out of North Little Rock. April Harris was murdered outside her apartment and so far no arrest has been made. What her sister is saying about the crime after all these years. ARDOT officials are mourning the loss of one of their workers who was hit and killed on i-30. And a Little Rock woman has a warning for anyone who parks at Two Rivers Bridge
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy