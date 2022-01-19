ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Secretary of State Says Some Counties Still Had Old Application For Mail-In Ballots On Their Websites

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Secretary of State John Scott said Wednesday, Jan. 19 that some counties have mistakenly contributed to the confusion involving applications for mail-in ballots. As CBS 11 reported Tuesday, hundreds of applications for mail-in ballots for the state’s March 1 primary have been rejected by...

‘Jim Crow 2.0′: Voters fight as Texas rejects mail ballots

For the past four decades, Pam Gaskin has taken pride in her vote. A former board member with the League of Women Voters and a voting activist, Gaskin makes sure she votes early, and in recent years, has taken to voting by mail. She knows everything there is to know...
Some mail-in ballots rejected because of new Texas law

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new Texas law will change how applying for a mail-in ballot will work during the upcoming March primaries. So far, it’s already making counties reject applications. The law is Senate Bill 1, and it did not get signed without controversy. Democrats left for DC...
Up to 40% of Mail-In Ballots Have Been Rejected in 3 NTX Counties

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas election officials have rejected hundreds of mail in ballot applications because they did not meet requirements of the new law that requires a drivers license number or the last four digits of a social security number. Elections administrators in Dallas,Tarrant and Denton counties have said...
Opinion: My mail ballot application was rejected. That’s no way to treat a citizen.

Regarding “New Texas elections law, decried as vote suppression, leads to record number of rejected mail ballot applications,” (Jan. 15): Facts: I am an elder voter and have lived in Texas for over 50 years. I completed and submitted a mail ballot application in accordance with the terms of application as I have done in past years. I received call that submission by driver’s license number, rather than last 4 digits of social security number, was insufficient. The reason given was that the new Texas law requires that you must submit the particular identification number that was on your original registration. The original registration number utilized is not on the voter registration card. The original registration number utilized is not reflected on the look-up data presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office when you verify that you are correctly registered to vote, which you may verify by using any of various criteria, including VUID/TDL/Other/and Date of Birth. The information presented by the Texas Secretary of State Office does not indicate which number was used when registered, which is required. The result is that every voter has to call the Texas Secretary of State to determine how to complete the vote by mail application. What nonsense. I am thankful that the Harris County elections office called, left a message and advised that I must use the last for four digits of social security and refile my application. This is no way to promote democratic voting rights. Citizens will react.
Texas Rejects Hundreds of Mail Ballot Applications Under New Voting Limits

(Reuters) - Texas election officials have rejected hundreds of mail-in ballot applications, abiding by a new Republican-backed law just weeks before a March 1 primary kicks off this year's U.S. election cycle. "My friends, this is what voter suppression looks like," Democrat Dana DeBeauvoir, the Travis County clerk, told reporters...
Counties Preparing to Mail Ballots for Special Election

Ballots for the upcoming special election February 8th should start getting mailed off over the next week. Douglas County says it will mail its ballots Friday, January 20th, while Chelan County will begin mailing its residents’ ballots next Wednesday, January 26th. Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore is reminding everyone...
Texas launches statewide online mail-in-ballot tracker for voters

AUSTIN, Texas - A statewide online mail-in-ballot tracker is now available for voters in Texas. Voters are required to provide their name, registration address, last four digits of their social security number, and either their driver's license number or DPS ID number. From there, voters can see if their application has been received and if it was accepted or rejected as well as if their ballot has been mailed to them, received by the early voting clerk, and accepted or rejected.
