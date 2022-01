At time when inflation is running at a 40-year high and store shelves are reflecting the lingering challenges of supply chain disruptions, Procter & Gamble told investors Wednesday (Jan. 19) that it is moving forward with additional price increases, noting that consumers are tolerating the cost increases better than they have in similar inflationary periods in the past, which is a deep comparison, given that the Cincinnati-based multinational has been in business for 185 years.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO