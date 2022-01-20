ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog attacks security guard inside San Francisco library

By The Associated Press
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A dog attacked and injured a security guard trying to help its owner who was unresponsive inside the San Francisco Main Library, public library officials said.

Three guards went to check on the owner Sunday after he was found slumped over at a computer kiosk with his dog next to him, officials said in a statement. The animal was barking and not on a leash. It then lunged at one of the guards, bit into his arm and wouldn’t let go, dragging him to the floor, officials said.

A video released on social media shows the guard beating the dog with his baton while on the ground and a colleague pepper spraying the animal, which wouldn’t let go of the guard’s arm.

The guard was taken to a hospital for treatment and is recovering from his injuries, they said. Officials did not describe the extent of the guard’s injuries or say if he remained hospitalized. They didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to an email from The Associated Press seeking further comment.

The dog’s owner was eventually roused by another library patron and he was able to get control of the dog, which he said was a service animal, according to library officials.

“The patron was uncooperative and argumentative with staff following the incident,” the said.

The dog’s owner was cited by the Sheriff’s Department, and the dog was removed by Animal Control and is in its custody. The animal will remain under observation for 10 days, as required by state law, to ensure it doesn’t have rabies, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Library officials said that while the attack was an isolated incident, they are reviewing the library’s service animal policy and seeking additional resources for its security staff to help deescalate aggressive behavior from dogs.

“The safety of our patrons and staff are of the utmost importance, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that this never happens again,” they said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

