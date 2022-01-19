ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball | Marlington wins third straight, defeating Carrollton

By Bob Evans
The Alliance Review
 5 days ago
LEXINGTON TWP. — The Marlington girls basketball opened the second half of the Eastern Buckeye Conference schedule by completing a season sweep of Carrollton, 65-15 on Wednesday night.

Marlington (12-2, 6-1) led 19-8 after the opening quarter, 37-11 at the intermission and 47-14 going into the final period.

On defense, the Dukes forced 28 Carrollton turnovers and also took advantage of their trips to the foul line as they were a perfect 13-of-13 from the free throw line.

Assistant coach Kirk Miller, who was filling in for head coach Mike Stadulis who was out with an illness, thought the Dukes played well in all phases of the game.

“They shot the ball well from the line,” Miller said. “We work on it all the time because we have to keep getting better if you want to win the league. Every time out is important in taking that next step. It doesn’t really matter who your opponent is. You just have to come out and play your game and get better.”

The Dukes made a few changes on defense.

“We switched defenses a little more than we have been,” Miller said. “We want to do more of that, we just don’t want to sit in our zone all the time. The girls did a good job of switching it up and getting after it.”

Miller also liked that the Dukes never lost focus.

“I really liked our intensity,” Miller said. “They just came out and took care of business in moving the ball around and finding the open girl to take the easy shot.”

Sophomore Chelsea Evanich and junior point guard Maria Warner led the Dukes with 17 points each. Evanich had her usual strong game on the boards with 11 rebounds, plus she was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free-throw line. Warner raised havoc in the backcourt causing the Warrior ball handlers to turn the ball over. Junior Elizabeth Mason also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She also went 4-for-4 from the line.

For the Warriors, junior forward Lauren Marmo sank a pair of 3-pointers to lead the way with six points. Four of the Warriors’ five field goals were from long range.

Carrollton head coach Nik Schweikert knew it would be an uphill battle for his girls.

“We didn’t show up ready to play,” Schweikert said. “I told the girls we have to take ownership when we play well and when we play bad. We have to play [Thursday] so I told them you have 12 hours to think about it. We learned from tonight and now we move on.”

Marlington will return to action Saturday afternoon at Alliance.

“We will need to be ready to come out and play,” Miller said. “In this league, anything can happen. You never know. You can’t take any game for granted.”

The Alliance Review

