CMH finances, renovation going well

Crawford Memorial Hospital ended 2021 on a financial high note and has continued to do well since the start of the new year.

Good fiscal news and a positive update on the massive renovation of the Robinson Rural Health Clinic were highlight of the monthly CMH board meeting Wednesday.

Revenues topped $1.36 million in December, Chief Financial Officer Al White told the board. That included more than $1 in federal stimulus money which replaced income lost by the hospital earlier because of the pandemic.

“Even without it [the federal money], the hospital is operating very well. It’s keeping very busy,” White said.

CMH ended the third quarter of its fiscal year doing well for the year and January is showing signs of being another strong month. White gave everyone at the hospital played a role in the ongoing success.

“The hospital is in a good position,” he said. “I’ve got to give kudos to pretty much everyone.”

Herb Winters, who represents Quorum, the company that manages the hospital for the county, added employees have also been instrumental in overcoming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. If there is a positive side to everything that has happened during the past two years, it’s that hospitals have identified a group of workers who rose to the occasion and stuck it out.

Meanwhile, new construction at the rural health clinic is continuing apace, Building and Grounds Committee Stewart Schutte said.

“Everything is progressing really well,” he said.

The new addition will house office space for five more healthcare providers. Once it is finished, the original 12,000 square feet of the facility will be complete renovated. Completion date for the multimillion-dollar project is February 2023.

Schutte praised contactor Grunloh Construction of Effingham and said communication on the project has been good.

On the other hand, CMH is feeling the effects of the nationwide blood shortage.

“We don’t get the blood we need right now,” Chief of Staff Dr. Preston Reilly told the board. “They’re rationing it. It’s a big problem and we’re doing the very best we can to stay on top of it.”

If the situation does not improve, however, it may be necessary to reschedule some medical procedures, he said.

Also Wednesday, Winters said CMH’s five-year contract with Quorum is up for renewal in June. He plans to present the board with a contract proposal next month.