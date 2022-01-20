ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exciting Avengers 5 trilogy might be in the works, leak claims

By Chris Smith
 5 days ago

Avengers: Endgame was the most audacious Marvel project of all time. Better said, the Infinity WarEndgame story is the most ambitious story of the MCU. It’s a two-part story that concludes the Infinity Saga, reuniting all the heroes that Marvel introduced over the years. The two movies were massive box office hits, making more than $4.7 billion combined in two years. That’s why an Avengers 5 movie is inevitable. We’ve explained that the next episode might be a reboot of the team, given the events of Endgame. But a crazy rumor seems to suggest that Avengers 5 will actually kick off a massive story that will require a trilogy of movies. Beware, big spoilers follow below, assuming the leak is accurate.

Why there’s no Avengers 5 in Phase 4 yet

Marvel refrained from announcing an Avengers 5 movie since it started unveiling the movie and TV show titles in Phase 4. That’s because Marvel has to rebuild the pool of core Avengers heroes in the aftermath of Endgame.

It’s not as simple as replacing Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) with their successors. Marvel wants to introduce the Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and the rest of the X-Men in the MCU. And this takes time.

On top of that, Marvel needs a big existential threat like Thanos (Josh Brolin) that would force the new Avengers to assemble

With that in mind, it seems unreasonable to expect Avengers 5 to kick off a trilogy of Avengers movies.

Kevin Feige addressed Avengers 5 questions recently, saying that the next big story is practically in development. But he implied we’ll have to wait a while to get there.

“I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started,” Feige said in an interview. “And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together.”

More importantly, Marvel practically confirmed Avengers 5 is in the works with the help of a big Shang-Chi development. A post-credits scene shows that the Avengers are still working together after defeating Thanos. It’s only a matter of time before we see them together on a battlefield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ocw8G_0dqU8uBx00
Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in a scene from Avengers: Infinity War. Image source: Marvel Studios

The Secret Wars trilogy rumor

This brings us to the following tweet from Moth Culture. The Twitter user claims that Avengers: Secret Wars “decisions are heating up, with early drafts having the story coming as a trilogy.”

“Ideas are massive, with Marvel planing the three parts to be filmed back-to-back,” the person said.

If accurate, that’s an extraordinary claim. There’s no doubt that Marvel is already setting up the next Avengers story. And it makes sense to assume that Avengers 5 will be a smaller sort of event, similar to the first movie in the franchise.

But a smaller Avengers 5 episode could always kick off this Secret Wars trilogy. Or Marvel could just go big and release three massive Avengers movies that would replicate the Infinity WarEndgame success.

That’s all speculation at this time, as we have no way of knowing what’s coming next to the Avengers franchise. Trilogy rumor aside, there’s not even an official release date estimate for Avengers 5.

What’s abundantly clear, however, is that the MCU is getting bigger than ever. We’ll have plenty of new and old heroes in it, and we’ve just discovered a few major villains in Phase 4 — and we’re just getting started.

It so happens that Secret Wars is one of Marvel’s best and most popular comics. And it would fit well with the MCU expansion in Phase 4. Excitement aside, we’ll have to wait a while to see if any of this pans out.

