USG welcomes new and promoted members

Throughout the Daily Trojan’s 100-plus-year history, it has been our responsibility to provide the student body and the wider Trojan community with up-to-date and accurate news coverage. But as the primary purveyors of campus news, we can offer more than just the facts. Our Editorial Board takes things one step further by offering analysis on issues pertinent to the USC community. As the voice of the paper, we aim to begin and progress important on-campus conversations critical to the USC community in an effort to engage readers in these vital and sometimes contentious issues. Seeking preservation of the Trojan values — faithful, scholarly, skillful, courageous and ambitious — we aim to hold the University accountable for their actions in order to ensure the welfare of the students. We invite members of the student body to continue the conversations about these pertinent issues by contacting board members and writing letters to the editor.

