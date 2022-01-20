ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USG welcomes new and promoted members

By BRIANNA TANG
Daily Trojan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its first senate meeting of the semester held Tuesday over Zoom, the Undergraduate Student Government welcomed its new speaker of the senate Tommy Nguyen and senator Nicholas Yang. Nguyen, a senior majoring in history, has served as a senator since last March. Yang, a sophomore majoring in business administration, was...

dailytrojan.com

Comments / 0

