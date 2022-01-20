WATCH: Winter Park police chief bonds out of jail after arrest on domestic violence charge

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Winter Park police chief was arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges, city officials announced.

John Michael Deal has been placed on administrative leave, and Winter Park police Division Chief Pam Marcum will be in charge of the department until further notice, according to a city official.

Deal was granted bond at a hearing before a judge Thursday and bonded out in the afternoon.

Investigators said that the incident took place at Deal’s home around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Because it is a domestic violence case, News 6 is not identifying the police chief’s relationship to the alleged victim.

According to the police report, Deal was involved in an argument about infidelity. A woman claims that Deal tried to leave the room during the argument and in the process, the police chief grabbed her by the wrist and pushed her toward a pantry, records show. The report does not detail any injuries sustained in the incident.

Investigators said two witnesses backed up the woman’s claims. Deal said he “never laid a hand” on the woman, according to the police report.

Deal’s attorney, Bob Fisher, said his client was in “good spirits” despite the situation and insists he isn’t “guilty of what he is alleged to have done.”

“Obviously, it’s a position that he’d prefer not to be in and that he has never been in previously. But he’s in a good frame of mind now that he’s got counsel assisting him,” Fisher said.

Deal was held overnight at the Seminole County jail.

Deal has been the top cop in Winter Park since late 2016.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.