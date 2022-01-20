Alcohol-Themed Gift Bundles

Creamy Creation's Silk Cream Liqueur with Maca is a zero-ABV product that was inspired by traditional cream liqueurs and it was created for sipping. To tap into the growing demand for no- and low-alcohol options, Creamy Creation also developed other new variations like the Elderflower Citrus Hops Mixer and Vegan Piña Colada. While the former is an alcohol-free herbal cream that's ideal for use in cocktails, the latter is a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage that unites the taste of real pineapple and coconut cream. Jeroen Huiskes, global innovation manager, Creamy Creation, says "Due to the recent growth of the category, consumers looking to abstain or moderate their alcohol intake can now enjoy a complex drink that provides the same drinking experience as an alcoholic drink in a social setting."

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO