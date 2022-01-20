ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcohol-Themed Gift Bundles

By Caitlyn Fernandez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncommon Goods has the 'Bourbon Lover's Gift Set' for those looking for a Valentine's Day gift for the whiskey lover in their life. The receiver of...

Botanical Alcohol-Free Beverages

Non-alcoholic drinks brand Reformed Characters offers a range of bold botanical non-alcoholic drinks for healthy hedonists looking to take a break from booze. The brand seeks to spark conversation around drinking and both inform and inspire choice around alcohol. According to Reformed Characters, the brand is "for the outright drunk, sober-curious, ‘sober’, and everyone in-between."
Tiger-Inspired Alcohol Packaging

Chinese New Year is a special time of year to celebrate poetry, optimism, and vitality, so Hennessy collaborated with the internationally acclaimed artist Zhang Enli to create original artwork and gift packages. For Hennessy, collaborating with the internationally recognized artist is a way to honor a spirit, a vision, and a commitment to art.
Compact Holiday Tea Bundles

Holiday lovers and tea enthusiasts can celebrate the Christmas season with a hot cup of 'Tea Drops Holiday Favourites teas.' The holiday teas come in a bundle of three seasonally inspired flavors like 'Sweet Peppermint,' 'Apple Pie,' and 'Chocolate Gingerbread.' Tea lovers will be glad to know that each flavor comes with ten individually packaged tea drops, making a total of 30 servings.
Creamy Non-Alcoholic Liqueurs

Creamy Creation's Silk Cream Liqueur with Maca is a zero-ABV product that was inspired by traditional cream liqueurs and it was created for sipping. To tap into the growing demand for no- and low-alcohol options, Creamy Creation also developed other new variations like the Elderflower Citrus Hops Mixer and Vegan Piña Colada. While the former is an alcohol-free herbal cream that's ideal for use in cocktails, the latter is a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage that unites the taste of real pineapple and coconut cream. Jeroen Huiskes, global innovation manager, Creamy Creation, says "Due to the recent growth of the category, consumers looking to abstain or moderate their alcohol intake can now enjoy a complex drink that provides the same drinking experience as an alcoholic drink in a social setting."
Adjustable Intensity Coffee Makers

The SMEG DCF02 coffee maker is a stylishly retro appliance from the Italian brand that promises to deliver impeccably brewed java that will meet the exact preferences of virtually any person. The 50s-style coffee maker boasts an adjustable intensity level that will brew light or intense strength coffee and has a keep warm function that will ensure brewed coffee is kept at the optimal temperature for up to 40-minutes. The 1.4-liter capacity makes it great for families, while the simple interface makes use of just four buttons to ensure ease of use.
Gnista Non-Alcoholic Spirit

Floral Wormwood is aromatic and fresh, with bitter notes of green herbs and wormwood for good measure. (You’ll find hints of orange peel too.) Use it as a base for your alcohol-free cocktails, serve it over ice, or enjoy it on its own—it makes for a great aperitif.
Do Climbing and Alcohol Mix?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Editor’s Note: This article discusses the uses of alcohol. If you or a loved one are suffering from addiction, you can find help at...
Sparkly Gift Sets

The 'Glitter 'n Gold Valentine's Day Set' puts together jewelry, crystals, and drink mixes all into one set. The 'Geode Wine Glass' is a handmade one-of-a-kind glass that features a pink geode that any crystal collector and wine lover will appreciate. When mixing up a drink to put into their new wine glass, they can make it sparkle with a splash of 'Glimmer of Hope Sparkle Maple Syrup.' To top it all off, the 'Stardust Moon Studs' are delicate and simple but are sure to complete any outfit.
Disney: Toy Story-themed restaurant and gift shop to open this year

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The all-new Jessie’s Trading Post gift shop and Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant will open in Toy Story Land later this year, Disney announced Wednesday. The Toy Story themed land is in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The gift shop themed after Jessie will be located...
Cheese-Themed Apparel

Tillamook's online shop is not only the place to purchase hard-to-find specialty cheeses, it's also where to find the Cheddar Collection and for the first time ever, the brand's 40-pound block of cheddar. This cheese-centered collection from the brand boasts "bold, fashion-forward, limited-run swag" from the Portland Garment Factory, including...
Animal Patterned Candles

With many fashionable items taking inspiration from the cow print pattern, ‘Cow Print Candle’ is a unique way for consumers to show off the design through home decor. This beautiful candle is made from soy wax and wooden wicks, and provides users with approximately 40 hours of burning time.
Naturally Flavored Popcorn Treats

'SmartFood Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Popcorn' is the newest product in the brand's line of natural popcorn treats. The Doritos-flavored popcorn product is made with 100% whole grain popcorn, making it gluten-free, and it is made without any artificial preservatives or colors. The cheese used on this popcorn is 100% real cheese, continuing SmartFood's mission to deliver real, authentic food to consumers as a "smart" option.
Foam-Free Jelly Cleansers

GOOPGLOW's Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser is a foam-free skincare formula that delivers a dose of ingredients that's incredibly supportive to the skin, especially during the dry winter months. The rich formula shares the benefits of nourishing ingredients like Australian Kakadu plum, sugarcane-derived squalane and Arctic cloudberry, which is packed with omega-3s and omega-6s, plus Vitamins C and E.
Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Travel-Themed Subscription Boxes

There’s nothing like getting a surprise gift in the mail every month. Subscription boxes have become so popular, especially during the pandemic, because they give people something to look forward to and bring to them things and experiences they may not be able to get to in person right now.
Orchid-Infused Beauty Creams

Guerlain’s fifth-generation Orchidée Impériale is a premium skincare product that shares the benefits of two types of rare orchids, the Gastrodia Elata and Dendrobium Fimbriatum. Guerlain, Director of Scientific Communication Frédéric Bonté, says, “Orchid roots are extremely specialized organs capable of producing numerous molecules involved in the plant’s defense. These various molecules can balance themselves out and are of great interest in treating biological disorders."
Whimsical Storage Baskets

For those into the cottagecore and forager aesthetic, the ‘Mini Mushroom Woven Basket’ is the perfect addition to any home. The mushrooms come in two sizes — the standard measuring 10-inches in height by 9 inches in diameter and the large measuring 15 inches in height by 13 inches in diameter — for consumers to store away their belongings in an inconspicuous way.
Detachable Trailer Tiny Homes

Build Tiny, a New Zealand-based company that specializes in building innovative diminutive dwellings, has launched an intelligently designed trailer tiny home whose selling point stems from the fact that while it is situated atop a trailer, it can also be detached in order to provide for more permanent living in a chosen location.
Adult-Targeted Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are often targeted towards a younger consumer demographic but are increasing in popularity amongst adults, which is seeing now options like the Lucozade Alert Original being launched. The energy drink is characterized by its non-HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) certified recipe that is also low in calories to make it suitable for those looking to boost their energy through the day. The product will be arriving on store shelves starting next month in 500ml standard cans and price-marked cans.
Snowy Mountain-Themed Watches

Luxury watchmaker Grand Seiko is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its GMT line by launching a new limited-edition timepiece: the SBGC247 Chronograph GMT. The model is based on the brand's first-ever chronograph and features a traditional two-tone bezel GMT. The luxurious new timepiece borrows and upgrades both the functional and...
Odor-Absorbing Garbage Bags

Simplehuman, the performance-driven home goods innovation brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new simplehuman Odorsorb Liners. As its name suggests, the new product naturally eliminates bad smells. This is achieved through a carbon-infused liner that naturally absorbs and neutralizes odor molecules, trapping them inside. The simplehuman...

