Seasonal Candle Collections

Regrettably, I have some news: Mercury goes into retrograde again today through February 3. I know, I know. Before the panic sets in, let's just all take a collective deep breath. While the astrological event is commonly associated with communication meltdowns, tech issues, and any number of inconveniences, you don't have to think of it as a punishment from the universe. That's because one of our favorite candle companies has come up with a scent-sational way to usher us all through this turbulent time. Birthdate Co. — the brand known for their totally giftable birthday candles and tarot candles — just created a limited-edition Survive Mercury Retrograde candle and the timing could not be more perfect.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO