Vols linebacker target from Georgia ready to return to Tennessee

Auburn ascended to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press top 25 poll this week for the first time in program history after a comeback win at home over Kentucky on Saturday, and that might not be the last time the Wildcats and Tigers see each other this season. Although the two teams will not meet again in the regular season, they have elevated themselves above the rest of the SEC so far and could easily play for the SEC Tournament title in March. But Saturday's game did not come completely without controversy, as Kentucky lost star freshman guard TyTy Washington to injury while coach John Calipari took a jab at Auburn fans during his radio show on Monday night.

AUBURN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO