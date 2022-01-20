ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Vols linebacker target from Georgia ready to return to Tennessee

By Ryan Callahan
247Sports
 6 days ago

247Sports

Timmy Chang addresses June Jones fallout after Hawaii football hires former record-setting QB as head coach

Hawaii announced legendary former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang (2000-04) as its new head football coach Saturday, and it did so after reportedly coming close to hiring former program leader June Jones (1999-07). During an introductory press conference Saturday on Zoom, Chang was asked about Jones' situation and the possibility of adding him to his first coaching staff.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia player arrested following Bulldogs' return from Indianapolis

Georgia was busy celebrating its national championship last week, but one player apparently took it too far. On Tuesday, OnlineAthens.com reported that long snapper William Mote faces charges of damaging property after an incident in downtown Athens:. Long snapper William Mote was arrested and faces a charge of criminal damage...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

What addition of Jermaine Burton means for Alabama's WR corps

After a weekend visit to Tuscaloosa, former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton committed to Alabama on Sunday evening. Burton is the third Power 5 transfer to commit to the Crimson Tide for 2022, joining LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. All three players are ranked among the top 10 transfer players, according to 247Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Recruiting News

Where will Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh be coaching next season?. The veteran head coach has been rumored to be seriously interested in making the jump back to the National Football League. Harbaugh previously coached in the NFL, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, before returning to his alma mater to coach the Wolverines.
NFL
247Sports

Breaking: Gators land QB commit Max Brown

The Florida Gators headed into their official visit weekend this weekend without a commitment at the quarterback position. That changed after hosting Tulsa (OK) Lincoln Christian School three-star quarterback Max Brown on campus this weekend for an official visit. The out of state signal caller gave his commitment to UF after backing off a commitment from Central Michigan and spending the weekend in The Swamp.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: LSU's first spring workouts under Brian Kelly

LSU’s first offseason under new headman Brian Kelly and his strength and conditioning staff kicked off when school started last week. While Kelly’s on-field staff wraps up recruiting on the 2022 class in the dash to National Signing Day on Feb. 2, the athletic development team started working with the players slated to take the field in 2022.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Nick Saban creates a stir at Arch Manning's school

Alabama coach Nick Saban made his way to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman over the weekend to check in on prized five-star 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning. But Manning isn’t the only prospect Saban had his eye on. The Crimson Tide also extended a scholarship offer to Manning’s teammate and classmate, tight end Will Randle. Randle’s father attended college in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS

