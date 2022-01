WINCHESTER, Conn. — A heating issue at a Winchester elementary school is prompting the entire district to dismiss early, officials said Tuesday. The heating issue is located at the Batcheller School, located on Pratt Street. Due to the issue, the entire district will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Officials did not reveal the extent of the heating issue or how long it would take to be fixed.

WINCHESTER, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO