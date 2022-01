Ranked as the No. 138 prospect in the country and the No. 19 prospect among his position group, Christen Miller touts a reputation as one of the more complete defensive linemen in the nation. The Cedar Grove (Ga.) standout has seen his recruitment heat up recently as he wraps up his last official visit before the second signing period to Miami (Fla.) this weekend. The Georgia native ranks as the No. 14 prospect in the state and was a member of 2021 Adidas All-American Bowl team.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 HOURS AGO