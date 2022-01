The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted along party lines to approve legislation designed to allow the Senate Democrats to begin debate on a package of voting rights and election reforms that could lead on a path to change the 60-vote filibuster rule. The House on Thursday amended an unrelated bill that had already approved both chambers of Congress, combining Democrats two separate voting bills into one. The legislation passed in the House with a 220-203 party-line vote to approve the bill. Democrats combined the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act into a single text and placed it into previously passed legislation extending NASA's authority to lease its facilities.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO