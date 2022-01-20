ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

‘Game of the Week’ to showcase local college talent

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8NM1_0dqU4xPc00

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Thursday’s WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week features the rivalry between Grove City and Westminster.

The doubleheader will air live Thursday at 6 p.m. on MyYTV and will also be streamed live on the WKBN app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

There are plenty of ties to the valley in the matchup for the men’s and women’s programs at both schools.

South Range’s Giles scores 1,000th career point

Grove City Women’s Basketball program
Nina Cano, 6’0/JR (Greenville)
Clara Hannon, 5’8/FR (Grove City)
Assistant coach: Jason Baker, former Cardinal Mooney girls’ basketball coach

Westminster Women’s Basketball program
Lindsay Bell, 6’0/JR (Ursuline)
Caitlyn Condoelon, 5’8/SO (Warren JFK)
Camden Hergenrother, 5’7/JR (Cardinal Mooney)
Mariah Vincent, 5’7/SO (Kennedy Catholic)
Assistant coach: Megan Sefcik, Fitch

Grove City Men’s Basketball program
Chris Brooks, 6’4/SO (South Range)
Ben Cano, 6’4/FR(Greenville)
Isaac Thrasher, 5’11/SR (Grove City)

Westminster Men’s Basketball program
Andrew Clark, 6’4/SO (Springfield)
Tyler James, JR/6’6 (Warren JFK)
Reese Leone, 5’10/SO (West Branch)
Russell Kwiat, 6’3/FR (Neshannock)
Anthony Ritter, 6’3/SR (South Range)
Daniel Ritter, SR/6’4 (South Range)
Jordan Zupko, 6’1/JR (Mineral Ridge)
Head Coach: Kevin Siroki, Mineral Ridge
Assistant Coach: Dale Blaney, Badger
Assistant Coach: Brian Danilov, Campbell
Graduate Assistant: Dylan O’Hara, Girard

The Westminster Women have won five straight games, and currently sit in third place in the President’s Athletic Conference standings with a record of 8-5 overall, and 5-2 in league play.

Grove City is 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference. The Wolverines are in fourth place in the PAC.

On the men’s side, Westminster has won three games in a row. The Titans are 9-5 overall (6-2 PAC). That places them in second place in the conference standings,

The Grove City Men are 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the PAC. The Wolverines sit in sixth place in the conference.

Chiefs rally past Buffalo in OT in playoff game

In a never-say-die showdown between two of the NFL’s top teams, and two of its bright young quarterbacks, the Bills and Chiefs played a classic Sunday night decided by one of them calling tails and the other making him pay for it.
NFL
Gay’s 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers

Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
NFL
