Saint Louis, MO

As federal government prepares to give out millions of N95 masks, local health leaders say distribution plan still unclear

By Gabriela Vidal, Reporter
KMOV
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As early as next week, N95 masks could be in the hands of more Americans as part of the White House’s plan to distribute 400 million N95 masks through pharmacies and community health centers. “Omicron is such a highly transmissible virus,” said Dr. Farrin...

www.kmov.com

CBS Miami

Federal Government’s N95 Masks Distribution Starts Monday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As of Monday, courtesy of the federal government, you’ll be able to get your hands on an N95 mask for free. The Biden administration announced a week ago that 400 million masks were being shipped to pharmacies and community health centers nationwide. Americans can get up to three N95s free of charge. However, only adult-sized N95s are expected to be available. The expectation is that most pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccines will participate in the mask distribution. In Florida, this would mean: CVS Health Walgreens Publix Winn-Dixie Fresco y Más Harveys Supermarket Walmart Sam’s Club Costco Kroger CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald was able to confirm Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket pharmacies are participating. Walgreens and CVS told the Miami Herald they plan to have free N95s in the coming weeks. As for a participating community health center, the Health Resources and Services Administration has created an online locator tool. The Florida Association of Community Health Centers also has it’s own locator website.
MIAMI, FL
5 On Your Side

Nearly $1M worth of direct COVID relief payments approved for St. Louis residents

ST. LOUIS — Nearly 2,000 of the city of St. Louis COVID-19 relief payments have been approved to help residents affected by the pandemic. A statement from the United Way said the approved applicants have been notified and were able to choose between having the $500 deposited directly or have a physical card mailed to them. The city partnered with the United Way to assist with the approval and distribution of the payments.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis area hospitals ask for federal help with staffing shortages

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Eleven St. Louis area hospitals have asked for the federal government to send doctors and nurses to help alleviate a severe staffing shortage that's straining hospitals' ability to care for patients. Dr. Alex Garza is the co-leader of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force. "The No....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Forbes Advisor

White House To Distribute 400 Million Free N95 Masks

As the fight against Omicron continues, the White House has announced plans to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free. The masks will be available for free at thousands of pharmacies and federal community health centers late next week, according to the Washington Post. Each adult will be able to receive three masks; children are expected to have masks available to them in the near future. An official announcement has not yet been released.
POTUS
WOWK

Gov. Justice: Federal government offering free N95 masks

Gov. Justice: Federal government offering free N95 masks. Huntington City Council to vote on Special Metals support. Winter has been harsh at times this season - will it continue?. Local convenience store in Apple Grove expands into grocery store. Woman identified in Downtown Charleston car crash on Sunday. Week 7...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
iheart.com

Lowcountry pharmacies prepare to distribute federal N95 masks

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry pharmacies are preparing to receive N95 masks from the federal government days after the Biden administration announced its plan to fight the recent COVID surge. Joseph Kroll, the pharmacy director of Moncks Corner-based Delta Pharmacy and Medical Supply, said the company has been planning for...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Washington Post

U.S. government to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

President Joe Biden’s administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of the coronavirus over cloth face coverings. The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the...
POTUS
CNET

Biden to give out 400 million N95 masks amid COVID-19 surge, report says

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden administration reportedly plans to distribute roughly 400 million N95 masks to the public as COVID-19 cases surge in the US, driven by the omicron variant. The masks will be available through pharmacies and community health centers by early February for people to pick up for free, Politico reported Tuesday, citing a White House official.
U.S. POLITICS

