100-hour Bible reading marathon happening now in St. Martinville square
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Hundreds of readers are taking turns in a Bible Jubilee of the Word Marathon in St. Martinville.
The scripture reading started at noon Wednesday from atop the new “friar truck”.
The converted fire department vehicle has a mobile pulpit for preaching and reading on the go, but this Bible marathon will stay on the Main Street in St. Martinville square through Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
That’s when the 100 hours of non-stop, cover-to-cover reading will finish.
This is the 9th time the extra large Bible has been read publically cover-to-cover inside Acadiana since it was instituted in 2016.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.
Comments / 0