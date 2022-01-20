ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

100-hour Bible reading marathon happening now in St. Martinville square

By Neale Zeringue
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpwsK_0dqU4Wm700

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Hundreds of readers are taking turns in a Bible Jubilee of the Word Marathon in St. Martinville.

The scripture reading started at noon Wednesday from atop the new “friar truck”.

The converted fire department vehicle has a mobile pulpit for preaching and reading on the go, but this Bible marathon will stay on the Main Street in St. Martinville square through Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

That’s when the 100 hours of non-stop, cover-to-cover reading will finish.

This is the 9th time the extra large Bible has been read publically cover-to-cover inside Acadiana since it was instituted in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

COVID bounce back: Lafayette club scene returns with a vengeance

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s bars and nightclubs recently had their best month since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority shows. In November, 2021 bars and nightclubs in the City of Lafayette made around $3.5 million  — the most for a single month going back to December 2019, […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Mardi Gras is back in 2022! Here’s the lineup for Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mardi Gras is back in Acadiana for 2022! A full lineup and additional information are listed below. Krewe de Canailles: Krewe de Canailles will hold its fifth annual walking Mardi Gras parade on Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette. In contrast to previous years, the parade route will […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Acadiana’s Top Stories

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush! Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting from overnight. State police are also investigating an officer-involved shooting from early Sunday morning. St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Martinville, LA
Saint Martinville, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Society
Saint Martinville, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Bible#Mobile#Martinville#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

Omicron surge sends ripple effects across Ochsner Healthcare System

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The latest wave of COVID-19, fueled by the Omicron variant is continuing to set off ripple effects across the Ochsner Healthcare System. President and CEO Warner Thomas says “Depending on the day, we could have bed shortages depending on the escalation of cases.” Omicron brought positivity and infection rates much higher than […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana dog plays with the big canines in Puppy Bowl XVIII

BENTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Meet Birch! This pint-size puppy is participating in Puppy Bowl XVIII. At 4 pounds and 11 weeks old, Birch was the smallest dog on the show. Birch came from Ninna’s Road to Rescue – Benton, Louisiana. The rescue describes Birch this way, “He loves to play hard, but equally loves a […]
BENTON, LA
KLFY News 10

Cockfighting in Youngsville leads to several felony charges

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested in Youngsville over the weekend and is facing several charges relating to cockfighting, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO). William Green, 62, of Youngsville, was charged with 12 counts of animal abuse (cockfighting), participation in cockfighting, and unlawful possession, transfer, or manufacture of animal fighting […]
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Walker Police captain facing one count of domestic abuse battery

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported domestic disturbance in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 23. Deputies arrived at a location in Walker around 3 a.m. An investigation ensued which led to the arrest of 50-year-old Chris Dufour. According to Walker Police Department spokesman John Sharp, […]
WALKER, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy