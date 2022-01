Tulsa Police identified a suspect in a deadly shooting near Pine and Peoria back in December of 2021.

Detectives said they are looking for Courtney Thomas, who appears in the photo.

They said Jennifer Hernandez was shot in the chest and then crashed an SUV into a light pole.

Police said she died on the scene.

If you have any information about this man, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 918 596 cops.