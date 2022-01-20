Police investigate fatal shooting in Bellevue

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday night in Bellevue.

Police were called to the intersection of Sheridan and Lincoln avenues at 8:30 p.m., according to an Allegheny County 911 supervisor.

They found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to Allegheny County detectives, who are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.