ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joy Reid: Mitch McConnell nuked the filibuster himself to steal three Supreme Court seats

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s news-making press conference on Wednesday touched on voting rights, Build Back...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lexington Herald-Leader

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

'Shockingly Racist': Mitch McConnell Slammed For Not Considering African Americans As American In Comment

After Republicans blocked Democrats’ efforts to protect and expand voting rights, Mitch McConnell let everyone know what he really feels. The Kentucky GOP senate minority leader spoke to reporters on Wednesday (Jan. 19) after two Democratic senators refused to go along with a plan to change Senate rule to overcome a GOP filibuster of voting rights legislation. He was asked what he would say to voters of color who are concerned about their access to the polls prior to November’s midterm elections.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joy Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia
TMZ.com

Mitch McConnell Says Black People Vote in Same Numbers as 'Americans'

Mitch McConnell made a shocking comment about voting ... essentially saying black people aren't Americans. The Senate's Minority Leader was asked about concern that Black voters would be denied the right to vote because the John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment went down in flames. His response ... "Well, the concern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court spurns Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The decision means the documents,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell wants to break the Senate if the filibuster is abolished

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has now repeatedly threatened harsh consequences if Democrats change the filibuster rule and allow bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority vote. Taking direct aim at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., McConnell on Tuesday painted a dire picture of what that future would look like if Republican senators and the voters they represent were cut out of the loop.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

This Kind of Case Is Why Mitch McConnell Was So Ruthless in Seizing Control of the Supreme Court

Senate Republicans nixed the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations because control of the Court offered the opportunity to shape American law—and thus, American life—for decades through justices who are unaccountable to the public and nearly impossible to remove from office. It's not just that the 6-3 conservative majority can now veto any policy it does not like. It can, and will, make policy on its own.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

MSNBC Host Tells Clyburn: Americans Are ‘Slowly But Surely’ Thinking GOP ‘Should Be Given a Shot’ to Lead House

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart confronted Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) about the current sentiment that an increasing number of Americans want the Republican Party to regain control of the House of Representatives. Clyburn spoke to Capehart on this week’s edition of The Sunday Show. The South Carolina congressman defended the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy