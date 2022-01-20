ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asmongold Slams Ninja Over Pokimane Legal Threats

By Marc Deschamps
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few days, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Imane "Pokimane" Anys have been at the center of a major conflict on Twitch. The dispute between the two streamers began when streamer JiDion was permanently banned after encouraging a "hate raid" against Pokimane. Ninja came to JiDion's defense, offering to try...

The Real Reason Jessica Blevins Threatened Pokimane With Legal Action

Pokimane has already considered quitting streaming this year after Twitch partner Jidion — with the alleged encouragement of Ninja – enacted in a hate raid against her. Pokimane explained that it's difficult to work when others perceive her presence as a problem, and she found it particularly disheartening that Jidion only received a two-week ban for his actions against her. Now a new piece of the situation has fallen into place; Jessica Blevins has entered the chat.
Ninja vs. Pokimane Twitch Drama: Everything You Need To Know

A conflict between Pokimane and Ninja surfaced early this evening in the fallout of the former’s Twitch hate raid. The last 48 hours for Twitch streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys (25) and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins (30) have been dramatic, to say the least. What started with a hate raid toward Pokimane from another now-banned streamer has somehow escalated to a feud with Ninja and his wife and manager Jessica Blevins.
Pokimane
What’s the reason of Pokimane slamming critics?

On January 13, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys ended her Twitch stream early after she and her viewers received an outpouring of harassment from fans of fellow broadcaster Jidion. Jidion had instructed his own viewers to harass Pokimane, resulting in her followers receiving alleged threats and hateful messages amid the chaos.
Valkyrae, Mizkif, HasanAbi React to Ninja and Pokimane Twitch Drama

Twitch streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins were at a war of words recently following the former’s controversy with disgraced streamer Jidion. Poki recently called out Tyler after she reacted to his VOD, wherein he offered his help to Jidion in evading a possible suspension after his community sent vile messages to Pokimane on her Twitch chat.
Ethan Klein slams “simp” Jidion after Pokimane hate raid drama

Ethan Klein slammed Jidion for launching a hate raid towards Pokimane that ultimately got him permanently banned on Twitch, calling him a “simp” and telling him to “grow up.” The man behind H3H3 Productions also crticized Ninja for his involvement. On January 13, Pokimane was forced...
Pokimane alleges Ninja attempted to help JiDion avoid harsher Twitch ban

Popular streamer Pokimane has accused Ninja of aiding fellow content creator JiDion in receiving a lighter punishment after being banned for harassment. In a Dec. 13 stream, Pokimane ended her stream after JiDion’s viewers flooded Pokimane’s channel with hateful and misogynistic messages. This led to JiDionbeing banned for 14 days, a suspension that would be turned into a permanent ban.
