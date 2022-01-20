Asmongold Slams Ninja Over Pokimane Legal Threats

According to a new rumor, GTA Online is getting a new map, or at least that's what a tease from a leaker suggests. The rumor includes not just information on the future of GTA Online, but information on the future of GTA 5 as well. The information comes the way of "Matheusvictorbr," who is known in the GTA community as a dataminer and leaker. Taking to Twitter, they relayed word that the development of the upcoming "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5 -- which is how Rockstar Games refers to the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X ports of the game -- has been "complicated." To this end, there's apparently a chance it will be delayed to April or May.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO