Rockford snow sculpting competition gets green light

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite not having a lot of snow on the ground, the annual snow sculpting contest at Sinnissippi Park next week will go on.

The competition beings on Wednesday, where 11 teams from all over the state craft works of art for a chance to represent Illinois in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. Eleven high school teams will then start their pieces on Thursday.

Residents can catch the action next week and vote for their favorite on Saturday morning. The winners will be announced at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

