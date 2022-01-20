ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford snow sculpting competition gets green light

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqrLL_0dqU3yXo00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite not having a lot of snow on the ground, the annual snow sculpting contest at Sinnissippi Park next week will go on.

The competition beings on Wednesday, where 11 teams from all over the state craft works of art for a chance to represent Illinois in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. Eleven high school teams will then start their pieces on Thursday.

Residents can catch the action next week and vote for their favorite on Saturday morning. The winners will be announced at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bowls for a cause

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local organizations asked people to lace up their bowling shoes to help a cause that assists teens in the Rockford region. Dozens of people went to bowl some strikes for The Kendall Sherman Foundation at The Cherry Bowl, 7171 Cherryvale N. Blvd. Organizers said that the goal was to raise […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mercyhealth Roscoe to remain closed another week

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth’s Roscoe immediate care clinic will remain closed for another week due to a staffing shortage. The clinic has been closed for the last three weeks. Primary care offices are still open for scheduled appointments, and those in need of urgent care are asked to go to Javon Bea Mercyhealth Riverside […]
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

PAW Patrol Live! returning to Rockford in April

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — PAW Patrol Live! is returning to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center on April 19th and 20th. The live-action, musical finds Ryder and the heroic pups from Nickelodeon’s hit kid’s show back on the road in “The Great Pirate Adventure.” Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, January 28th at 10 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Snow is here, so keep fire hydrants clear

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those who are planning to head out and shovel snow off their driveway and sidewalk, local firefighters hope that they clear the area around fire hydrants too. First responders said that it could protect more than just residents and their families. If hydrants are not clear of snow, firefighters have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Region Restaurant Week kicks off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local tradition started during the pandemic is gearing up for its second year. The Rockford Region Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday. More than 35 dining establishments are offering deals. One owner said that the event comes at a perfect time, as some restaurants could use a financial boost. “The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpting#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford East swimming greats finally meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford East swimmer Camden Taylor is an incredible talent in the pool. Only a sophomore, he has already broken virtually every school record, including some that have stood for more than 40 years. Recently Taylor got to meet the individual who formerly held those long-standing records Tim Sutton. When you walk into the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Protecting your hands during winter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As snow fell across the stateline, health officials emphasized how residents can take the right steps to protect themselves when it is time to clear off their car, driveway or sidewalks. One of the ways to do this is to protect one’s hands. Experts said that one of the most frequent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Keeping kids safe during winter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — From snow to low temperatures, health experts are offering tips to keep kids safe this winter. Temperatures in the area could reach as low as -8 degrees this week, which prompted experts at UW Health to offer tips for families in the stateline. They said that not only are coats, hats […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Yoga in Rockford, with a furry twist

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local humane society partnered with a fitness expert to help get puppies adopted. When people went in for a good stretch at the Rockford City Market, they were greeted by little wagging tails. Puppies were assisting in the yoga session. It came after the market partnered with PAWS Humane Society […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford begins annual headcount of homeless residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As Arctic weather descends on Rockford, officials began canvassing the city as part of their annual census of the city’s homeless population. Four separate teams, made up of community advocates and law enforcement, will be searching parks and other locations where homeless residents typically gather, including abandoned buildings, bus stops, and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three pets killed in Freeport garage fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Three pets were killed early Monday morning after a garage caught fire in Freeport. Officials said the fire started just before 2 a.m. at a home on Rotzler Avenue. When firefighters arrived, the garage was engulfed in smoke and flames. In total, it took two hours to put the fire out. […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy