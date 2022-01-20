Light Work

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Francisco Marrero Jr.
The 19th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the IUPUI Jaguars yesterday and I know exactly what you are thinking, what school is that? IUPUI stands for Indiana University Purdue University Indiana. The Jaguars came into this game with one win and 14 losses. Ohio State quickly got out to a 7-0...

Hit The Pause Button

Hit The Pause Button

Ohio State was scheduled to play Nebraska yesterday, but unfortunately, there were growing concerns about health and safety protocols. As a result, the game was canceled. It is not Ohio State who are having issues again, this time around it is Nebraska that are dealing with COVID issues. It is disappointing as there have been so many postponements this season. Ohio State just came off a dominating performance against IUPUI. It is time to shift its focus towards Minnesota. It will be a road matchup for the 19 ranked Buckeyes. It is worth noting that forward E.J. Liddell is closing in on 1,000 career points, having already scored 988 career points, and will become the 60th player in history to achieve this accolade. Another interesting storyline is coach Chris Holtmann, who is one win away from 100 wins, which would make him the 7th coach to reach that milestone. Tune in on Thursday, and maybe we will see both E.J. and coach Holtmann reach historic milestones.
Future Looking Bright

The Ohio State football program has made big headlines in the early stages of the offseason. Thus far, Ohio State has added four players in their 2023 recruiting class. Tight end Ty Lockwood, offensive guard Joshua Padilla, safety Cedrick Hawkins, and defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. Lockwood is a four-star recruit from Thompson’s Station, Tennessee. Lockwood is a huge target listed at 6’5 225 pounds. Offensive guard Joshua Padilla is a four-star recruit from Dayton, Ohio. Padilla is listed at 6’4 265 pounds. Safety Cedrick Hawkins is a four-star from Cocoa, Florida, and stands at 6’0 165 pounds. Defensive lineman Will Smith Jr is a three-star recruit from Dublin, Ohio. Smith Jr is the son of former Buckeyes defensive end who played under Jim Tressell. Smith Jr is a man amongst boys listed at 6’3 260 pounds.
