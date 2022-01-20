Light Work

Ohio State was scheduled to play Nebraska yesterday, but unfortunately, there were growing concerns about health and safety protocols. As a result, the game was canceled. It is not Ohio State who are having issues again, this time around it is Nebraska that are dealing with COVID issues. It is disappointing as there have been so many postponements this season. Ohio State just came off a dominating performance against IUPUI. It is time to shift its focus towards Minnesota. It will be a road matchup for the 19 ranked Buckeyes. It is worth noting that forward E.J. Liddell is closing in on 1,000 career points, having already scored 988 career points, and will become the 60th player in history to achieve this accolade. Another interesting storyline is coach Chris Holtmann, who is one win away from 100 wins, which would make him the 7th coach to reach that milestone. Tune in on Thursday, and maybe we will see both E.J. and coach Holtmann reach historic milestones.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO