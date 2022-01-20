Isa Castro-McCauley, strong defense leads No. 4 Amherst boys basketball past No. 2 Sci-Tech (44 photos)

LONGMEADOW - The Longmeadow boys basketball team snapped Springfield International Charter School’s eight-game winning streak on Monday evening, defeating the Bulldogs 72-56 at home behind a game-high 26 points from junior guard AJ Miles. To end the first half, Miles made both of his free throws to bring the...
WESTFIELD – The Westfield High School wrestling team enjoyed leads in several of their matches in their latest meet, but ultimately lost to Holyoke 54-18 Monday night. The Purple Knights outpinned Westfield, 4-2, and took advantage of five Bombers’ forfeits. “Westfield wrestling struggled again,” Westfield wrestling coach Chris...
WORCESTER — The Railers walloped the Adirondack Thunder Sunday afternoon, 7-3, and have won consecutive games to close out the weekend. The seven goals were the most a Railers team has ever scored in regulation at the DCU Center. The triumph was fueled by a phenomenal performance by the...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The Springfield Thunderbirds (19-12-4-1) got great performances from two of its veteran leaders, but could not escape with two points, falling in overtime, 4-3, to the Bridgeport Islanders (15-18-3-4) on Sunday afternoon inside Webster Bank Arena. The Thunderbirds began their ninth meeting with Bridgeport on the...
