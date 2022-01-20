ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far-right figures the latest to receive subpoenas from Jan. 6 committee

By Catherine Garcia
 5 days ago
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack issued subpoenas on Wednesday to far-right figures Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey. The committee said both Fuentes and Casey, who are leaders of the extremist "America First"...

