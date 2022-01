AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A year-long study conducted by Children’s Hospital Colorado has concluded that additional post-concussion motor skill and cognitive therapy for young athletes reduced their chances of injuring their arms or legs after their head injury. The study and its results were published Friday in The American Journal of Sports Medicine. Athletes who received sports-related concussions were divided into two groups by researchers at the hospital’s Sports Medicine Center. Testing began after the athletes were symptom-free and cleared to return to competition. One group of athletes was allowed to return to competition immediately. But the other group was held back. The athletes...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO