An eight-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed while she was petting horses in a drive-by shooting that has devastated her Georgia community. Law enforcement is looking for two suspects in the killing after Arbrie Leigh Anthony died following the shooting outside her home in Augusta on Saturday. The Jenkins-White Elementary School student had visited her aunt and was pronounced dead at an area hospital that evening. Police have said that two suspects drove up in a red or orange Jeep Compass and fired up to ten shots outside Arbrie’s apartment building. They added that neighbours kept horses...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO