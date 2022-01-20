Souper Bowl Of Caring

Have a heart – make an appointment to donate with Carter BloodCare. Northeast Texas Community College to save local patients’ lives by hosting a much-needed drive. MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas: Heart disease never stops taking lives, regardless of the time of day, month, or year. It remains the number one killer of women and men, and patients undergoing heart surgeries can require multiple blood transfusions. This February, during American Heart Month, Carter BloodCare reminds the community that heart surgery patients need blood to survive. But unfortunately, the only source of that blood is from generous blood donors.
