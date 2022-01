HAYS - In a game that featured 20 lead changes and four ties, the No. 2 Fort Hays State women's basketball team rallied from as many as 14 down to defeat Pittsburg State Saturday afternoon, 86-82. It was the largest deficit the Tigers have overcome since rallying from 20 down to beat Nebraska-Kearney on the road nearly three years ago (2/2/19).

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO