Thundercat Makes Acting Debut in The Book of Boba Fett

It pains me to say this, but Boba Fett’s story is starting to feel like a cross between a science fiction story, a soap opera, and The Godfather. There’s nothing wrong with the content since it’s bringing a very respected and favored character to the fans in a new way that people might not have expected, but how things are being put together almost feels a little too dramatic at times, as though too much is being revealed about characters and species that hadn’t been revealed in the past. But then again, it’s hard to fault anything that’s being done since it is granting the story, and the Star Wars universe, a little more depth as things go along. One painfully obvious thing is that Boba Fett is getting far less respect as a Daimyo than he did as a bounty hunter, which is inspiring multiple enemies to treat him far more shabbily than they might have had he taken up his old trade. But the truth is that Fett has changed in a big way, as is evidenced by how he deals with people and the dreams he continues to have.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO