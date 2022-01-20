ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China is still 'three or four generations' away from developing latest semiconductor tech, IDC says

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, @sahelirc
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSemiconductors are used in everything, from smartphones and computers to cars as well as home appliances. For several years now, China has talked about doing more — like spending more money on research and development — to achieve self-reliance in science and frontier technologies, including semiconductors and artificial...

Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
ktwb.com

China says warned away U.S. warship in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese forces followed and warned away a U.S. warship which entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the country’s military said on Thursday. The Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said the USS Benfold “illegally” sailed into Chinese territorial...
MILITARY
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
onmsft.com

Microsoft reportedly hires semiconductor engineer away from Apple

Microsoft has reportedly hired veteran computer chip engineer Mike Filippo away from Apple, to work on specialized computer processors for Azure, according to a report from Bloomberg. Filippo worked for five years at Apple, and before that at Intel and Arm. He will apparently work on system on a chip, or SoC hardware for Azure, at a time when a number of other companies, including Alphabet (Google), Meta (Facebook), and Amazon are working on specialized custom chips of their own to power their data centers.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Some Investors Still Like China’s Internet, Tech Scenes

Chinese consumer internet and technology companies were repudiated last year as Beijing upped its regulatory regime in the name of common prosperity. The reverberations echoed throughout global equity markets as Chinese stocks dragged emerging markets benchmarks lower while spooking investors about the future of what was once of their favorite tech destinations.
INTERNET
Washington Post

China’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech War

In today’s China, behemoths like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are out of favor, but “little giants” are on the rise. That’s the designation for a new generation of startups that have been selected under an ambitious government program aimed at fostering a technology industry that can compete with Silicon Valley. These often-obscure companies have demonstrated they’re doing something innovative and unique, and they’re targeting strategically important sectors like robotics, quantum computing and semiconductors.
TECHNOLOGY
jwnenergy.com

China isn’t moving away from polluting cars fast enough

“There are nine million bicycles in Beijing, that’s a fact.” The opening lyrics to that 2005 hit song was a conservative estimate back then, and today millions of those bicycles have been replaced by planet-warming cars. It’s a source of emissions that the Chinese government has vowed to...
CARS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX recovers some ground

STOXX RECOVERS SOME GROUND (0915 GMT) European shares kicked off the session on the positive side but caution over the Fed and Ukraine risks was palpable, making for some choppy moves in the first hour of trading. The STOXX was last up 0.5% after moving earlier between flat and a...
STOCKS
CNBC

Tencent fires 70 people and blacklists 13 firms in anti-fraud campaign

Chinese internet giant Tencent fired 70 people and blacklisted 13 firms last year as part of anti-graft campaign. The latest internal investigation comes after a year of tightening regulation on China's technology sector and as Beijing scrutinizes the practices of the country's internet titans. China's technology firms have looked to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: You want to own 'great American companies, not junk'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's pivotal market events, including a busy slate of corporate earnings reports. "We don't know what's going to cause the market to turn around," the "Mad Money" host acknowledged after the Nasdaq's worst week since October 2020. "I am saying if...
STOCKS
siliconangle.com

Apple says developers have generated $260B in revenue through the App Store

Apple Inc. today shared new data about the growth of the App Store, detailing that developers have generated total revenue of more than $260 billion through the marketplace since its launch in 2008. According to CNBC, the iPhone maker previously stated that developers’ total App Store revenues amounted to more...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
STOCKS

